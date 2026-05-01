THE 2026 ECB Cornwall Premier League gets underway tomorrow with some mouthwatering clashes across the Duchy.
Up in South East Cornwall, the two biggest spenders collide at Moores Park as Callington – looking to bounce back from a poor summer last time out – welcome champions Penzance who themselves are much-changed.
From last year, Penzance have seen inspirational skipper Brad Wadlan move back to his native Wales with hard-hitting opener Christian Purchase stepping up to the job.
Pakistani fast bowler Mehran Sanwal was a huge hit last year but isn’t returning with a new overseas player yet to be confirmed following an injury to former Indian Test batsman Hanuma Vihari. The man in question should be here for next weekend.
However, there have been some notable incomings.
Former Notts 2XI batsman Sammy King, Wales all-rounder Ollie Rayner and ex-Wiltshire all-rounder Basil Akram have all joined, as has Dutch left-arm paceman Ben Fletcher.
Bowling all-rounder Tommy Sturgess will only play a handful of games due to living up country, but isn’t available for tomorrow.
Callington have also been busy with a plethora of new faces from various places.
Former Gloucestershire batsman Chris Dent – scorer of nearly 20,000 professional runs is the new pro in place of Graham Wagg, while former skipper Aidan Libby takes on the role for a second time following Wagg’s departure.
With South African left-hander Liam Lindsay back for a fourth summer, the batting looks extremely strong with Dent batting at four either side of fellow newcomers, Devon wicketkeeper Matt Thompson and Somerset youngster Fin Hill.
Spin-bowling all-rounders Matt Whalley (Plymouth and Devon) and Jake Rowe (Chippenham and Cornwall) have moved to Moores Park and will add depth and options.
There was frustration that Xavie Clarke moved to Nottinghamshire and Ollie Allsop suffered a back injury, however Cally have moved quickly by drafting in Hill and Whalley.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby (capt), Liam Lindsay, Matt Thompson (wkt), Chris Dent, Fin Hill, Matt Whalley, Blake Tancock, Jake Rowe, Mohammed Danyaal, Ben Ellis, Ben Alford.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase (capt), Jack Paull (wkt), Grant Stone, Basil Akram, Sammy King, Charlie Sharland, Josh Croom, Ollie Rayner, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis, Ben Fletcher.
PROMOTED Camborne’s first target will be to survive and they face a trip to a St Just side who only stayed up by the skin of their teeth last summer.
Heading into the final weekend of the season, St Just, who beat Truro in both of the league encounters, were level with the city club and faced a clash with Penzance, while Truro were due to face Grampound Road.
Fortunately for St Just, the rain saved them and the eight-time champions can look forward to another year in the top-flight and keep their record of being the only club to feature in every Premier season since its formation in 2001.
Skipper Gareth May – who heads into his 20th and final campaign in the job – has a stronger hand at his disposal.
Opening batsman Scott Harvey has arrived from Truro, while fast bowler Joe Gore will add some much-needed bite with the new ball.
Sri Lankan Chamikara Edirisinghe is back for a fourth season but visa issues mean he’s unavailable for tomorrow.
The nucleus of Camborne’s title-winning squad remain, including passport holder Josh Fontana and Sri Lankan Dinuka Dilshan who’s 40 wickets at less than eight apiece, plus nearly 500 runs, guided them to promotion.
Skipper Alfie Macdonald has enticed county all-rounder Scott Kellow to Warrior Park, while left-arm spinner Craig Johnson should provide a fine option having returned from neighbours Redruth.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Scott Harvey, Ellis May, Phil Nicholas, Gareth May (capt), Logan Curnow, Jamie Semmens, Gavin Edwards (wkt), Joe Gore, Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton Griffiths.
CAMBORNE: Josh Fontana, Jordan Harvey, Alfie Macdonald (capt), Dinuka Dilshan, Liam Weeks (wkt), Scott Kellow, Jamie Goldsworthy, Dan Stephens, Jacob Macdonald, Piran Moyle, Craig Johnson.
WADEBRIDGE’S 2025 could hardly have gone better, winning both the Hawkey Cup and Edwards Cup, the latter for the first time in their long history and finishing second in the league.
Skipper Kelvin Snell has kept his squad together while also adding Kiwi fast bowler Ryan Jackson to his ranks. For tomorrow, only batsman Alex Forward is unavailable which means Charlie McLachlan gets a chance at the top of the order.
They start with a home game against Redruth who have ex Gloucestershire and Warwickshire fast bowler Liam Norwell in their ranks.
Not only that, he is the new captain following Piran Kent’s move to Australia, and the Reds are much-changed.
Left-arm spinner Craig Johnson has joined Camborne while all-rounder Lloyd Brock and wicketkeeper Peter Howells will feature rarely, if at all.
On top of that, Sri Lankan batting all-rounder Dulash Udayanga isn’t eligible with Norwell taking the 20 pro games slot, meaning Pakistani left-hander Attyab Ahmad has been drafted in as the overseas. He will bat in the top three and bowl some leg-spin when needed.
There is also a change in the bowling ranks as Kiwi Jamie Veall replaced Australian Justin Beaton as the UK passport holder, while Dominic Batchelor returns to the game from neighbours Beacon.
WADEBRIDGE: Lachlan Crump, Charlie McLachlan, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, James Turpin, Callum Wilson, Ryan Jackson, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
REDRUTH: Toby Stoddard (wkt), Ellis Whiteford, Attyab Ahmad, Toby Whiteford, Elliot Stoddard, Jack Hale, Peter Howells, Harley Stevens, Liam Norwell (capt), Dominic Batchelor, Jamie Veall.
HELSTON and St Austell both finished inside the top four last year and have their eyes on a trophy.
They meet at Beacon Parc with the travelling Saints having a much more international flavour this time out.
Visa issues meant Sri Lankan Thevindu Dickwella was unable to return, however they have secured a fine replacement in Nadeera Balasooriya who looks to set to bat at four and bowl off-spin.
With skipper Alex Bone wanting more runs, he has gone down the passport holder route with opener Rowen Taplin and hard-hitting middle-order player Gianluca Longo both brought in.
Although he won’t be seen much early on in the season, fast bowler Conway Gilbert has also returned.
For tomorrow, top-order batsman Dan Jarman has a shoulder injury and is testing it in the seconds, meaning Curtis Dalby gets a chance at three. Mike Bone won’t play as much and is unavailable for the long trip west.
Helston look in fine shape with no notable departures bar the retirement of left-arm spinner Brad Bury.
Batsman and wicket-keeper Karl Leathley is at university and misses out, as does Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy.
Australian all-rounders Jayden Mitchell and Harry Saunders are back for a second season, while there are debuts for young spin bowlers Bryn Evans and Lewis Stephens who have joined from Perranporth and St Just respectively.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor (wkt), Steve Jenkin, Harry Saunders, Jayden Mitchell, Sunshine Osmont, Mark Jenkin, Gavin Tregenza, Bryn Evans, Lewis Stephens, Ryan Tonkin.
ST AUSTELL: Rowen Taplin, Connor Cooke, Curtis Dalby, Nadeera Balasooriya, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Gianluca Longo, Gary Bone, Adam Snowdon, Andrew Libby, Matt Lloyd, Liam Watson.
SUPPORTERS at Ladycross will be in for a treat if last year’s clash between Werrington and Grampound Road is anything to go by.
Over 650 runs were scored last time out with the hosts winning by two wickets in pursuit of 334, and both teams will fancy their chances.
Werrington name a near full-strength side and with Jordan Duke failing to recover from a back injury suffered in last weekend’s pre-season clash with Tavistock, it saves the selectors a debate of whether to play the extra batsman or bowler.
Sri Lankan Thulina Dilshan returns for a third summer – last year he was comfortably the highest scorer in the division, while Cornwall captain Paul Smith makes an emotional return to his boyhood club despite living in Birmingham.
With veterans Adam Hodgson and Ben Smeeth still key and a very long batting line-up, runs shouldn’t be a problem.
Grampound Road survived last year despite taking promotion having not won County Division One, and the Roadies will hope to do so again.
Skipper Tom Orpe has retained the services of overseas player Ravi Karunarathna whose heroics proved key, while all-rounder Antony Angove is also staying after a brilliant first campaign at the village outfit.
They have signed opening batsman Harry Phillips from Truro and he debuts, although fellow newcomer Ben Sleeman from St Austell isn’t named in the starting 11.
Fast man Nathan Keevil is also missing as chairman Lewis Sanders plays.
WERRINGTON: Adam Hodgson, John Moon, Thulina Dilshan, Paul Smith, Mark Gribble, Ben Smeeth, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Phillips, Alex Lean, Antony Angove, Harry Gregory (wkt), Ravi Karunarathna, Harry Matthews, Jack Mingo, Tom Fox-Dean, Lewis Sanders, David Neville.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.