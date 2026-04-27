EXCITING times are unfolding at Saltash Cricket Club as the ambitious Chapel Field outfit heads into the new season with growing numbers, improved facilities and fresh momentum across every section of the club.
After a busy winter of progress, Saltash will field a brand-new Third XI in the Cornwall Cricket League, while also unveiling a new artificial wicket that is expected to boost training standards and help develop the club’s thriving women’s and youth teams.
The expansion marks another major step forward for a club continuing to grow both on and off the field.
Chairman Shayn Rencher says there is a real sense of optimism ahead of the summer.
“There is a genuine buzz around the club at the moment,” he said. “We’ve worked hard over the winter and it’s brilliant to see things moving in such a positive direction. There’s excitement from the juniors right through to the senior sides.”
The new Third XI will play home matches at Liskeard and gives more players the chance to enjoy regular senior cricket. Matt Lansdown has been appointed captain, with Andy Rennie serving as his deputy.
Rencher added: “To be able to run three senior teams is a fantastic achievement. It shows how much interest there is in Saltash Cricket Club and how many people want to be part of what we’re building.”
On the pitch, Justin Hemmings will again captain the First XI in Division Three East after guiding Saltash to their highest-ever finish last season. Dave Bolland becomes the new vice-captain following Matt Petherbridge’s move to Tavistock in the Devon Premier League.
James Blackmore has joined Buckland Monachorum, but Saltash have strengthened with the arrivals of Gary Turner, Darshan Sathish, George Nirosh and Jonny Wastell.
The Second XI will be led by new skipper Duncan Nobes, assisted by Mark Stevens, while Katherine Dore captains the women’s side.
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