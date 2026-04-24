IT’S do or die for Saltash tomorrow as they look to produce a remarkable escape from the bottom two of Counties One Western West.
The Ashes romped to the Counties Two Cornwall crown last season, and without looking at the table would appear to have been handed a series of hefty defeats.
It is quite the opposite.
Despite winning just five of their 16 games, 11 of them have been by less than seven points, while the majority of those defeats have come in the latter stages.
They could easily be in mid-table, but face a tough task to avoid the drop with two from themselves, Plymstock Oaks and Penryn – all of whom are on 42 points – set for relegation.
That said, it could be worse as they face fourth bottom Newton Abbot at home, knowing that they must better Penryn and Plymstock, the latter who go to mid-table Torquay Athletic with a far worse points difference.
For Penryn, they have the added bonus of a game in-hand which is at Torquay on May 9, meaning six points will seal survival. They will still have a chance of dodging the drop even if they fail to pick up a point from their home clash with Cornish rivals St Ives.
All Saltash can do is focus on themselves and if they can secure five points then they will at least put the pressure on their rivals.
From last week’s side that overcame a late comeback from Penryn to keep themselves in the hunt, there are three changes.
Influential scrum-half Jack Pritchard is missing with his place going to Seth Jones, while the the return of Steve Hillman to start at No.8 allows Lewis Woolaway to move to the second-row in place of Charlie Knight.
Another good bit of news is that hard-running inside-centre Todd Crofts returns and starts alongside Greg Eatwell in the midfield as Billy Dover takes the 10 shirt.
Crofts is preferred to youngster Dylan Davies who is on the bench alongside front-rower Jacob Harvey and player/coach Lewis Wells.
On what could be a huge day at Moorlands Lane, veteran prop Simon Nance starts on his 350th appearance, while Woolaway reaches the century mark.
The seconds also finish their campaign in Counties Three Cornwall with a home clash with Hayle on the Chapel Field pitch (3pm).
The Ashes have won five of their 13 games and could finish fourth if they overturn their one-point deficit to Camborne School of Mines who visit third-placed Illogan Park.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks; Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Todd Crofts, Jay Moriarty (capt); Billy Dover, Seth Jones; Simon Nance, Fin Jones, Ryan Simmons; James Sutton, Lewis Woolaway; Laurie Thomson, Phil Eatwell, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Jacob Harvey, Lewis Wells, Dylan Davies.
SALTASH SECONDS: Henry Taylor; Tom Knight, Archie Watt, George Howlett, Pete Harrigan; Lewis Stuart, Ross Martin; Archie Wood, Steve Kelly, Ewan McLean; Charlie Knight, Tom Wills; Bobby Rixson, Ryan Thomas, Ethan Stone. Replacement: Colm Rich.
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