Friday, April 24 - Football
South West Peninsula League, Premier West (7.30pm): Callington Tn v Liskeard Ath.
Saturday, April 25 - Football
National League (12.30pm): Aldershot Tn v Truro City, Altrincham v Gateshead, Boreham Wood v Sutton Utd, Boston Utd v Hartlepool Utd, Carlisle Utd v Brackley Tn, Forest Green Rov v Morecambe, Rochdale v York City, Scunthorpe Utd v Eastleigh, Southend Utd v Wealdstone, Tamworth v Braintree Tn, Woking v Halifax Tn, Yeovil Tn v Solihull Moors.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bideford v Bishops Cleeve, Brixham v Sporting Club Inkberrow, Didcot Tn v Westbury Utd, Falmouth Tn v Melksham Tn, Frome Tn v Portishead Tn, Hartpury v Bashley, Larkhall Ath v Mousehole, Malvern Tn v Swindon Supermarine, Shaftesbury v Exmouth Tn, Willand Rov v Tavistock, Winchester City v Bristol Manor Farm.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Brislington v St Blazey, Shepton Mallet v Street.
Western League, Semi-Final Play-offs (3pm): Paulton Rov v Clevedon Tn, Torpoint Ath v Sidmouth Tn.
South West Peninsula League, Premier West (3pm): Launceston v Sticker, Millbrook v St Day, Wendron Utd v Elburton Villa.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Kilkhampton v St Mawgan, North Petherwin v Gunnislake, Saltash Utd v St Blazey, St Austell v Looe Tn, Torpoint Ath v Foxhole Stars.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Pendeen Rov v Redruth Utd, St Agnes v Hayle, St Day v Ludgvan, St Just v Illogan RBL.
Division One East (2.30pm): Dobwalls v St Stephen, Lifton v Newquay, Nanpean Rov v Launceston, St Breward v Liskeard Ath, St Dominick v St Teath, St Newlyn East v Boscastle, Wadebridge Tn v Pensilva.
Division One West (2.30pm): Falmouth Utd v Holman SC, Illogan RBL v Mawnan, Newlyn Non-Ath v Camborne SoM, Probus v West Cornwall, RNAS Culdrose v Hayle, Wendron Utd v Penzance.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Calstock v Roche, Lanreath v Gorran, Mevagissey v Week St Mary, Tregony v St Dennis.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Falmouth DC v St Just, Frogpool & Cusgarne v St Buryan, Mawnan v Goonhavern Ath, Perranwell v Pendeen Rov, St Ives Mariners v Lizard Argyle.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Boscastle v North Petherwin, Delabole Utd v St Merryn, Looe Tn v Newquay, Padstow Utd v Indian Queens.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Dropship v St Keverne, Holman SC v Probus, Penryn Ath v Troon, RNAS Culdrose v Mullion, Stithians v Mawgan.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v St Columb Major, Lostwithiel v Landrake, St Minver v Bodmin Dragons, St Neot v St Dennis.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Speak Out Utd v Tremough.
Sunday, April 26 - Football
Cornwall Women's Football League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Kilkhampton v St Agnes, St Dennis v Bodmin (2.30pm), Sticker v Newquay.
Division One (2.30pm, unless stated): Callington Tn v Padstow Utd (2pm), St Agnes v FXSU, Wadebridge Tn v Wendron Utd.
Division Two (2pm, unless stated): Biscovey v Dropship (2.30pm), Launceston v Porthleven, Troon v Falmouth.
Friday, April 24 - Rugby
Counties Two Cornwall: St Austell v Camborne.
Saturday, April 25 - Rugby
National League Two West: Camborne v Chester, Exeter Uni v Taunton Titans, Hinckley v Hornets, Loughborough Students v Redruth, Lymm v Luctonians, Old Redcliffians v Barnstaple, Syston v Cinderford.
Regional One Relegation and Regional Two Promotion Play-Off: Tiverton v Wadebridge Camels.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v Paignton, Penryn v St Ives, Redruth v Wiveliscombe, Saltash v Newton Abbot. Torquay v Plymstock Oaks, Truro v Kingsbridge.
Counties Two Cornwall: Helston v Bodmin, Launceston v Liskeard-Looe, Newquay Hornets v Wadebridge Camels, Perranporth v Falmouth, St Just v Bude.
Counties Three Cornwall: Illogan Park v Camborne SoM, Lankelly-Fowey v Roseland, Saltash v Hayle, St Ives v St Agnes.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Launceston v Reading Abbey.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Newton Abbot v Truro.
Sunday, April 26 - Rugby
Women’s NC One South West (West): Dings Crusaders v Hornets, Penryn v Crediton, Winscombe v Yeovil.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bideford v Helston, Cullompton v Exeter Sarcens, Paignton v Devonport Services, Topsham Tempest v Bude.
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