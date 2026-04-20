FALMOUTH Town ensured they will enjoy a third straight season in Southern League Division One South following a 3-0 victory over play-off chasing Bishops Cleeve on Saturday.
Town, who had won 3-1 in the Midlands at Sporting Club Inkberrow last weekend thanks to goals from Oscar Massey either side of Luke Barner’s finish, knew that victory would ensure a more enjoyable end to the season, and so it proved.
Massey, who has been in fine form since returning to Bickland Park from fellow Cornish side Mousehole, gave them a 10th minute lead in front of 284 supporters.
Defender Harrison Jewell doubled the advantage 71 minutes in, and it was Ollie Walker who got the third in injury-time.
Mousehole are safe but were unable to give Jake Ash a victory in his final home outing as Seagulls boss.
The former Truro City skipper has decided to step down at the end of the season, and despite a healthy crowd approaching 300 witnessing the occasion, it was Owen James’ goal just before half-time that sent Didcot Town back to Oxfordshire with all three points.
Those results, coupled with Mousehole recently being deducted a point for an administration error, mean Falmouth head into their final two games of the season knowing they could end the season as Cornwall’s second highest club after Truro City.
They welcome Sporting Club Inkberrow on Tuesday night (7.45pm) before a final day home clash with relegation-threatened Melksham Town who will arrive at Bickland Park with a two-point cushion over Willand Rovers.
Willand host relegated Tavistock on the final day next Saturday, knowing that anything but a win would do.
If Melksham draw and Rovers win then goal-difference will come into it with Town’s currently minus 20 to Willand’s -23.
However, if Willand can produce a big victory against a side who have won just three times all season, then Melksham will have to win at Falmouth.
Mousehole’s final outing is at mid-table Larkhall Athletic.
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