Redruth kicked off and the game immediately sparked into life, a good kick from Dean Wills opened up space for Lewis Thomas to go over for an unconverted try in the second minute.Hinckley responded a couple of minutes later, Will Callan running on to a kick over the defence for a try converted by Tom Addison, and six minutes later added another try by Mitch Lamb at the foot of one of the uprights. Addison again added the extras.