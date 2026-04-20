By Ed Bawden
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO (WEST)
Hinckley 47 Redruth 36
A WHOLEHEARTED display by the Reds saw them bring home a bonus point from third-placed Hinckley on Saturday.
Tyler Gendall led the Reds as Ed Pascoe was representing the Royal Navy against the RAF at Northampton in the Inter Services Championship.
Redruth kicked off and the game immediately sparked into life, a good kick from Dean Wills opened up space for Lewis Thomas to go over for an unconverted try in the second minute.Hinckley responded a couple of minutes later, Will Callan running on to a kick over the defence for a try converted by Tom Addison, and six minutes later added another try by Mitch Lamb at the foot of one of the uprights. Addison again added the extras.
The Reds were playing some good rugby and after some slick passing Sam Bray touched down a try converted by Joe Cummins.A well-judged cut out pass from Cummins gave Thomas to power over in the corner for his second try with just 16 minutes played, Cummins converted with a good kick to see the Reds three points ahead.
The home side lost skipper Rory Vowles to a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, but the Reds started to concede penalties which gave Hinckley easy entry into the Cornish 22. They were ruthless in taking their chances with three tries all converted by Addison in a nine-minute spell that saw them 35-17 ahead just after the half-hour mark.
An unconverted ‘catch and drive’ try after 35 minutes saw the home side open up a commanding 23-point lead, but to their credit Redruth did not let their heads drop. A series of penalties near the home posts with a couple of powerful drives from Luke Barnes ended with hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie touching down with Cummins converting.There was plenty of endeavour from both sides but no scores in the third quarter, a run down the touchline in front of the grandstand from Mawgan Osborne being a highlight.
Against the run of play flanker Josh Kent broke away to touchdown for Hinckley after 61 minutes converted by Addison.
A few weeks after making his debut at Luctonians, Cornwall Under 20s flanker Luke Young, a former colt and mini/junior, came on to replace Dan Goldsmith after 64 minutes.Although they did not have much luck on the day, Redruth refused to buckle. No.8 Finn Wolstencroft and Sam James were taking the home defence on and Wills scored a good try after a period of pressure and Cummins added the extras.
Noah Clifford, who was playing strongly, picked off an interception and ran in unopposed from 35 meters out with five minutes to play to bring the gap down to 11 points. Redruth then had further opportunities, but could not grab a seventh try to bring home a second bonus point.
REDRUTH: Wills; Clifford, Simmons, James, Thomas; Cummins, Bray; Barnes, Cowan-Dickie, Gendall (capt); Hattam, Goldsmith; Osborne, Stevens, Wolstencroft. Replacements: Hambly, Ewels, Statton, Young, Counter.
Tries: Thomas (2), Bray, Cowan-Dickie, Wills, Clifford; Convs: Cummins (3); Pens: N/A.
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