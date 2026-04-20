CAMBORNE have written the biggest chapter in the club’s illustrious history after storming to the National Two West title and sealing promotion to National One for the first time ever.
The Cherry and Whites clinched the league on Saturday by grabbing the bonus point they needed in a breathless 41-34 defeat at nearest rivals Luctonians, sparking celebrations despite the narrow loss.
It sends Camborne into the highest level they have ever reached and makes them Cornwall’s first club in National One since Redruth in 2011.
Head coach Tom Kessell says the club is ready for the next leap.
“It’s a big step up, but it’s a challenge that we’re looking forward to,” he said. “The club wants to keep moving forward and we want to keep moving forward as players and people, so we’re excited for the challenge."
The title triumph, however, came the hard way.
Camborne were rocked before kick-off when debutant hooker Tom Channon suffered an injury in the warm-up, forcing a late reshuffle and pushing Jordan Nicholls into the front row.
Then they were hit again on the scoreboard as Luctonians raced into a 17-3 lead, courtesy of a penalty try and tries from Owen Randell and George Bennett, after Kyle Moyle’s early penalty had briefly put the Cornish visitors ahead.
However, champions respond like champions.
Camborne’s pack thundered back into the contest as Shaun Buzza crashed over from a driving maul. Josh Matavesi then lit up the match with a sharp show-and-go before creating space for winger Alex Ducker to dive over in the corner.
When the hosts struck again through Ben Link, relentless flanker Buzza powered over for his second before half-time to keep Camborne firmly in the fight at 27-22.
With one more try needed after the break to secure the bonus point and the title, every phase carried huge significance.
Then came the moment that changed everything.
Fly-half Rory O’Kane and lock Jamie Prisk combined brilliantly before centre Matavesi delivered the final pass for lock Adam Hughes to charge over on 59 minutes.
As Hughes crashed down, Camborne’s players, staff and travelling supporters erupted.
Moyle’s conversion confirmed the all-important bonus point – and with it the league title.
Luctonians later secured their own play-off place through further scores from Rob Aikman and Tom Jones, but Camborne still had time for one final statement as Buzza completed a superb hat-trick from close range.
Kessell said the success reflected a club surging forward on every front.
“Today we got what we needed, but it’s been a long journey with a lot of people involved,” he said. “We won the league today, the seconds won their league last weekend and the women won theirs.
“We had a goal at the start of the year to win the league – well, we’ve won three.
“You look at the product we’ve got here, as a group, we’re trying to grow massively and it’s a massive machine that’s moving in behind us to try to push us where we are today, and it's enjoyable to be a part of.
Camborne will celebrate a remarkable season of three promotions for their adult teams and receive the National Two West trophy at the final league game of the season on Trevithick Day when Chester are the visitors (3pm).
CAMBORNE: Moyle; Larkins, Gilbert, J Matavesi, Ducker; O’Kane, Boyce; Andrew, Nicholls, Rodman; Prisk, Hughes; Sheppard, Buzza, Stupple. Replacements: Rolls, Heazelton, Bone, Veimosi, Hennessy.
Tries: Buzza (3), Ducker, Hughes; Convs: Moyle (3); Pens: Moyle.
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