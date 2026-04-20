Saturday, April 18 - Football
National League: Brackley Tn 2 Aldershot Tn 1, Braintree Tn 1 Rochdale 2, Eastleigh 1 Tamworth 1, Gateshead 0 Woking 3, Halifax Tn 2 Southend Utd 6, Hartlepool Utd 2 Forest Green Rov 1, Morecambe 0 Boreham Wood 3, Solihull Moors 0 Boston Utd 3, Sutton Utd 1 Altrincham 2, Truro City 0 Carlisle Utd 1, Wealdstone 1 Scunthorpe Utd 1, York City 3 Yeovil Tn 0.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley 4 Larkhall Ath 2, Bristol Manor Farm 1 Brixham 1, Exmouth Tn 1 Winchester City 2, Falmouth Tn 3 Bishops Cleeve 0, Melksham Tn 2 Frome Tn 0, Mousehole 0 Didcot Tn 1, Portishead Tn 4 Malvern Tn 0, Sporting Club Inkberrow 6 Willand Rov 4, Swindon Supermarine 2 Bideford 2, Tavistock 1 Hartpury 2, Westbury Utd 1 Shaftesbury 2.
Western League, Premier Division: Bridgwater Utd 1 Ivybridge Tn 0, Brislington 3 Saltash Utd 2, Helston Ath 1 Clevedon Tn 3, Newquay 2 Shepton Mallet 0, Oldland Abbotonians 0 Barnstaple Tn 2, St Blazey 0 Wellington 1, Torpoint Ath 3 Paulton Rov 1.
SWPL, Premier West: Callington Tn 3 Penzance 1, Elburton Villa 1 Wadebridge Tn 1, Holsworthy 0 Sticker 1, Launceston 0 Bude Tn 2, Liskeard Ath 6 St Day 2, Millbrook 3 Wendron Utd 1.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Foxhole Stars v Looe Tn - Abandoned, Kilkhampton 1 Torpoint Ath 0, North Petherwin 1 St Blazey 2, St Mawgan 0 Saltash Utd 4, Sticker 6 Bodmin Tn 3.
Premier Division West: Pendeen Rov 1 Illogan RBL 0, Redruth Utd 2 St Ives Tn 2, St Agnes 3 Ludgvan 2, St Just 3 St Day 1, Wendron Utd 0 Mullion 5.
Division One East: Boscastle 4 Lifton 3, Nanpean Rov v Pensilva - H/W, St Breward 1 Torpoint Ath 1, St Dominick 0 Newquay 11, Saltash Utd 1 St Newlyn East 2, St Stephen 1 St Teath 2, Wadebridge Tn 3 Launceston 2.
Division One West: Holman SC 1 Camborne SoM 2, Probus 0 Porthleven 4, RNAS Culdrose 6 Illogan RBL 2, West Cornwall 2 Newlyn Non-Ath 3.
Division Two East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 7 Calstock 0, Gorran 2 St Dennis 0, Lanreath 2 Tregony 6, Lostwithiel 4 Week St Mary 2, Roche 1 Biscovey 2.
Division Two West: Falmouth DC 3 St Agnes 2, Lanner 4 Perranwell 2, Lizard Argyle 3 Goonhavern Ath 1, Mawnan v St Just - Post, Perranporth 2 St Buryan 1.
Division Three East: Looe Tn v St Merryn - Post.
Division Three West: Mawgan 2 Holman SC 1, Mullion 1 Dropship 4, Penryn Ath 3 Perranporth 5, St Keverne 3 Troon 1.
Division Four East: Bodmin Dragons 3 St Columb Major 2, Lifton 1 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 5, St Minver v Landrake - A/W, St Neot 3 St Blazey 2.
Division Four West: Falmouth Ath 0 Newlyn Non-Ath 11, Ludgvan 2 Lizard Argyle 0, St Day 2 Helston Ath OB 4, Tremough 0 Goonhavern Ath 1, Wendron Utd 4 Dropship 3.
Sunday, April 19 - Football
South West Regional Womens Football League, Premier Division: Forest Green Rov 7 Frampton Rgrs 0, Saltash Utd 2 Gloucester City 9, Sherborne Tn 5 Poole Tn 1.
Cornwall Women's Football League, Premier Division: Kilkhampton 3 St Dennis 2, Redruth Utd v Newquay - A/W, St Agnes 3 Saltash Borough 0.
Division One: Callington Tn 4 Wadebridge Tn 1, Lanner 7 Wendron Utd 6.
Division Two: Dropship 1 Falmouth 3, Porthleven 4 Charlestown 1, Troon 5 Biscovey 0.
Saturday, April 18 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 64 Caldy 15, Chinnor 32 Worcester 22, Doncaster 34 London Scottish 5, Ealing Trailfinders 41 Cornish Pirates 26, Hartpury 52 Nottingham 19, Richmond 33 Bedford Blues 52.
National League Two West: Barnstaple 57 Syston 14, Chester 47 Loughborough Students 31, Cinderford 26 Lymm 17, Hinckley 47 Redruth 36, Hornets 24 Exeter Uni 36, Luctonians 41 Camborne 34, Taunton Titans 42 Old Redcliffians 36.
Regional One Relegation and Regional Two Promotion Play-Off: Wadebridge Camels 54 Okehampton 24.
Counties One Western West: Newton Abbot 52 Plymstock Oaks 19, Paignton 33 Torquay 28, Redruth 62 Kingsbridge 38, Saltash 42 Penryn 35, St Ives 27 Truro 21, Wiveliscombe 36 Barnstaple 7.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude 52 Newquay Hornets 5, Falmouth v Bodmin - H/W, Helston 12 St Austell 17, Liskeard-Looe v Perranporth - H/W, St Just 33 Camborne 38, Wadebridge Camels 32 Launceston 33.
CRFU Super Cup: St Austell v Penzance-Newlyn - A/W.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Saltash v Falmouth - Post.
Sunday, April 19 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Cullompton 29 Launceston 26, Guildford Gazelles 37 Havant 10, Reading Abbey 17 Newbury 63.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Penryn 29 Winscombe 5.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bude 31 Helston 10, Cullompton 5 Bideford 38, Exeter Saracens 19 Paignton 31, Truro 50 Topsham Tempest 7.
Jason Leonard Cup: Somerset U20 35 Cornwall U20 47.
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