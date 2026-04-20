LORENT Tolaj will cost “a lot of money” for any club to prise him away from Home Park, that’s according to Plymouth Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley.
It’s a warning that landed with added weight after the striker struck again in a vital 3-1 win at AFC Wimbledon as the League One play-off race intensified.
Tolaj’s latest goal, his 20th in all competitions this season, helped seal a crucial victory at Plough Lane that keeps Argyle firmly in the hunt for a top-six finish with just three league games remaining.
The Swiss forward produced a moment of real quality to put Plymouth 2-1 up midway through the second half, meeting a dropping ball with a controlled volley to restore their advantage in a tense contest.
Cleverley’s side had earlier taken the lead through Alex Mitchell’s close-range finish from a Ronan Curtis corner, but Wimbledon levelled early in the second half through Alistair Smith.
Bim Pepple added a third soon after coming off the bench as Plymouth’s attacking changes paid off, lifting the visitors up to seventh place and just two points outside the play-off positions.
For Cleverley, the result carried significant weight in a tightly packed promotion race, with every point now crucial.
“First of all, huge result,” he said. “The players delivered the fundamentals really well. You have got to run, compete, duel, and do your job at set plays to be hard to beat.”
He added that his side should have been out of sight by half-time, having created multiple openings but failing to extend their lead after a strong start.
However, it was Tolaj who again took centre stage, a point not lost on Cleverley who added: “What is separating Tolly from a lot of people at this level is those moments. If you’ve got a player who can turn a draw into a win, people will have to pay a lot of money for him.”
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