Reflecting on the news, director of cricket Joe White said: “We are really pleased to bring Fin into the squad. The past couple of weeks have been challenging for us with the loss of two middle-order batters. Xavie leaving the club and Ollie being sidelined through a back injury for a period was a real setback, so to secure both Fin and Matt Whalley just before the season starts is a big lift and leaves us in a strong place heading into the campaign. When Ollie is back fit, it will only strengthen our batting options further, which we look forward to."