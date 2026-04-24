CALLINGTON Cricket Club have brought in Somerset batsman Fin Hill for the 2026 season.
The talented right-hander, who also bowls some handy off-spin, has made eight List A appearances for the Cidermen, including two half centuries last summer, and has been drafted in following the departures of Xavie Clarke who has moved to Nottingham, and injured batsman Ollie Allsop.
Reflecting on the news, director of cricket Joe White said: “We are really pleased to bring Fin into the squad. The past couple of weeks have been challenging for us with the loss of two middle-order batters. Xavie leaving the club and Ollie being sidelined through a back injury for a period was a real setback, so to secure both Fin and Matt Whalley just before the season starts is a big lift and leaves us in a strong place heading into the campaign. When Ollie is back fit, it will only strengthen our batting options further, which we look forward to."
Hill made his debut for Exeter as a 15-year-old in 2021 having come up through the pathway at the County Ground, and was also a student at the prestigious King’s College in Taunton.
His most recent appearances in club cricket have been at Bristol-based Bedminster in the West of England Premier One, but will now get his first taste of club cricket in the Duchy.
White continued: “Fin came highly recommended by our head coach Max Waller, who was instrumental in making it happen. He is a high-quality player who will bring real intent to our batting, and his experience as a current professional for Somerset will have a strong influence on the group and club as a whole. This is an important signing for us and there is a real sense of excitement as the season approaches.”
Callington start their season this weekend with a friendly at Redruth tomorrow (12.30pm) before Sunday’s ECB National Club Championship clash with Paignton at Moores Park where they have selected seven under 19s.
Their first ECB Cornwall Premier League outing sees champions Penzance come to East Cornwall next Saturday (1pm), a game where Hill is set to make his debut.
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