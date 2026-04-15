FORMER Gloucestershire and Warwickshire fast bowler Liam Norwell is targeting a mid-table finish and a big run in the Vinter Cup after taking over as first team captain at Redruth.
The 34-year-old was forced to retire from the professional game back in November 2024 following a superb county career which brought 347 First Class wickets at less than 25 apiece. But after nearly two years out of the game is fit enough to take over his boyhood club in a highly-competitive ECB Cornwall Premier League.
His return has meant that Sri Lankan professional Dulash Udayanga is now ineligible, however he has been replaced by exciting left-hander Attyab Ahmad who has made a handful of appearances for Lahore in the Pakistani First Class competition.
Kiwi left-arm seamer Jamie Veall has also been recruited on a UK passport in place of Aussie paceman Justin Beaton, and one of a number of changes.
Former skipper Piran Kent has moved to Australia to live, fellow spinner Craig Johnson has returned to Camborne, all-rounder Lloyd Brock is unlikely to play and veteran wicket-keeper Peter Howells’ work and family commitments mean his appearances will be sporadic.
However, top-order batsman Connor Poulton has returned from New Zealand, while seamer Dom Batchelor’s arrival from Beacon will provide another option.
Norwell admits he cannot wait to get stuck in: “Within a couple of months of moving back I was on the committee as I wanted to help my boyhood club that gave me everything.
“Last year I played a couple of games and enjoyed it, and with Piran leaving, the club mentioned the captaincy as they wanted someone with a bit of experience. So when they asked me to do it, it was a bit of a no-brainer.
“Since taking it on, it’s been a lot more full on than I was expecting, but I’m really enjoying it.
“It’s a real community club where lots of people want you to do well, but we’ve got a bit of a new look about us, so we’ll see how we go.”
Norwell who has become a full-time coach since retirement, feels he is in a good place.
He continued: “I ruptured my pec which was the final nail in the coffin, but I’m enjoying what I’m doing now.
“Although I won’t be quite the pace I was, I’m still getting it through pretty well. I’ll take the new ball and try to get us on the front foot in the field, and with the bat I’ll be flexible depending on the situation.
“The most important thing though is to be a club captain as well as the first team captain, and make sure that our excellent youth players continue to come through.”
So what’s he expecting from his first foray into the Premier which starts on May 2 with a trip to last year’s runners-up Wadebridge?
He said: “It’s obviously going to be a very tough league, particularly with the money which seems to be floating around.
“All I’m asking of my team is to go out there, try hard, try to win every game of cricket we play and make sure we play for the badge.
“That should hopefully allow us to be a good mid-table team which causes a few upsets, and hopefully we can have a really good run in the Vinter Cup as well.”
Redruth’s three other men’s teams will play in divisions two, four and six in the West section, while the ladies will again be in the Cornwall Women’s League.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.