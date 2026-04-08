CALLINGTON Cricket Club have moved quickly to sign Devon all-rounder Matt Whalley following the departure of Xavier Clarke.
Clarke, who has been wintering out in Australia where he has excelled with both bat and ball for Old Park St Francis in Melbourne, has landed himself a job in Nottingham and has decided to call time on his spell at Moores Park after one season.
The 25-year-old also turned out several times for Cornwall in the NCCA competitions, so it remains to be seen what happens on that front.
However, Callington have a ready-made replacement in talented teenager Whalley who started on the books of Plymstock before moving to Plymouth.
Already playing Minor Counties cricket, Whalley is set to take Clarke’s spot at five as well as provide skipper Aidan Libby with another spin option.
Director of Cricket Joe White admits it’s a double-edged sword. He said: “We’re obviously very disappointed to lose Xavie, particularly so close to the start of the season. He’s been a key part of our side, and to lose him just a week before the first game is far from ideal.
“That said, a work opportunity has come up for him which makes it difficult for him to continue playing with us, so we fully respect his decision. Situations like this are part of the game, even if the timing has left us with a challenge to solve.
“That said, it’s opened the door for us to bring in a player we’re genuinely excited about, that we have been looking at for the last three years. We’re delighted to welcome Matt who was the leading Under-18 wicket-taker in the country in 2025.
“He’s an exceptional young cricketer with huge potential. At just 17, he has already gained experience at a strong level, making his Devon NCCA debut at 16, progressing right through the Devon pathway, representing Somerset Under-18s, and featuring at the prestigious Bunbury Festival.
“Matt is a frontline left-arm spinner who offers real control and a genuine wicket-taking threat, but he is equally exciting with the bat. He is a powerful and explosive middle-order batter with a lot of potential. The fact he is based just over the Tamar Bridge is another big positive, and we’re confident he will settle in quickly, particularly alongside our talented Under-19 group.
“We’re also really looking forward to supporting his development across all aspects of his game, and are excited for him to work closely with batting coach Chris Dent to further develop his skills with the bat, as well as with head coach Max Waller to continue progressing his bowling.”
Callington, as ever, have a squad packed with big names, and White feels they are on the right track ahead of another exciting campaign.
He said: “Pre-season has gone very well. We’ve had stronger numbers than in previous years and, more importantly, the quality and intent in sessions has been excellent. The squad is in a really good place and excited for the season which start with friendlies against Tavistock and Redruth who will provide really good tests before our National Cup tie against Paignton on April 26.
“That should leave us well prepared for our ECB Cornwall Premier League opener against Penzance on May 2. It is a tough start, but one we are really looking forward to as a group.”
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