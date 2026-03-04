MENHENIOT-LOOE have announced Australian all-rounder Lachlan Embleton will be their overseas player for their return to Division Two East of the Cornwall Cricket League.
The village outfit saw off Tintagel last summer to secure the Division Three title at the first time of asking, and have a new captain in charge in key man Steve Kidd who has taken over from Cornwall Over 50s bowler Giles Francis who has left for St Erme.
Kidd, known for his competitive nature and fine fielding, racked up plenty of runs last summer, second only to Australian run-machine Findlay Farrell, and was also the leading wicket-taker.
Although wicketkeeper Farrell isn’t coming back due to starting university, Menheniot will hope that 18-year-old Embleton can add value with both bat – where he is set to star in the early order – and with his pace bowling.
Further good news is that supremely-talented batting all-rounder Matt James should play half the season, batting all-rounder Kyran Watts has rejoined the club from Plymouth Civil Service and Roborough, hard-hitting middle-order batsman Tom Harris has committed to more games and opener Jake Baker has made the short trip back from Duloe.
A club spokesperson said: “Steve has been at the club for five years and is coming off the back of an incredible season where he was second in runs and finished as the leading wicket-taker. His competitive nature is something that the club love and expect him to lead us well in the coming season.
“The target is to maintain our Division Two status and be competing in the T20 competitions, while the seconds are aiming for an immediate promotion back to Division Four.”
Menheniot-Looe’s first game back in the third-tier is at home to Werrington Seconds on Saturday, May 2, while on the same day the seconds visit Gunnislake and the thirds go to their Luckett counterparts.
