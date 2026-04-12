SAM Smeeth struck with his opening delivery in first team cricket as Werrington got their 2026 preparations underway on Saturday with a 163-run success at Sidmouth.
The North Cornwall side powered their way to an imposing 300-8 from their 50 overs at the Fortfield before dismissing the Devonians for just 137.
While the hosts were far from full-strength, Werrington travelled with 12 which included returning Cornwall skipper Paul Smith.
He made 51 from number four, while Sri Lankan overseas Thulina Dilshan – who is yet to arrive for his third summer at Ladycross – and fellow batsman Mark Gribble weren’t available. There was also good news as off-spinner Mark Taskis had recovered from a nasty hand injury sustained last summer.
After winning the toss, Werrington got off to a fast start through John Moon as he raced to 27 from just 19 balls before edging to slip with the score on 44.
Director of cricket Adam Hodgson (56) and George Rickard (18) added 67, but Sidmouth struck back to leave the villagers at 135-4.
However, two former captains in Smith and Ben Smeeth then added 67 themselves before the former holed out to the boundary.
But Smeeth’s unbeaten 74 (60 balls – five fours, two sixes) plus Nick Lawson’s 17 helped them reach 300.
Sidmouth got off to a quick start through openers George Sims (38) and Ethan Chiappe (24), but once they were separated when the latter edged behind to Lawson off Dan Barnard, the wheels fell off as Taskis (2-22 off 7) and Jordan Duke got to work.
Once they were taken off , it was time for Hodgson and 15-year-old Sam Smeeth to twirl away in tandem, and they six wickets for just 30 runs with both spinners taking 3-15.
Werrington continue preparations for their opener on May 2 with a trip to North Devon on Saturday (midday).
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