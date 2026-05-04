ECB Cornwall Premier League to Division Four East round-up – Saturday, May 2
THE opening day of the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League season turned into a damp squib as the Cornish Times clubs saw matches abandoned early in the afternoon.
Callington have had a busy winter, but those present to watch the eagerly-anticipated clash with champions Penzance were only able to see 13 deliveries before play was called off with the hosts 11-0.
Luckett are back in County Division One for the first time since 2012 and did okay at Newquay who had reached 35-1 in the ninth over.
It was fitting that skipper Andrew Hoskin – who stayed when they slipped down into Division Four post COVID – that took the wicket of Joe Crane.
Callington Seconds headed to champions St Blazey in Division Two East and spent 11 overs chasing leather as the home side’s new South African Henro Bouwer smoked 40 not out from just 20 balls in their 73-1 from 11 overs.
Zak Newton-Jenkins was a bright spark for the Greens, the left-armer conceding just 17 from his five overs. Blaze Eigenmann (1-47) got the breakthrough.
Lanhydrock are amongst the title favourites and looked in good order at home to promoted Tintagel as Mike Horne (34no) and Luke Buckland (17no) guided them to 65-1 in 13 overs. Pakistani run-machine Amir Khan was out for just seven.
Promoted Menheniot-Looe reached 29-1 in seven overs against Werrington, while just five overs were possible in the clash between the second teams of St Austell and Wadebridge, the Saints getting to 16-1.
Three Cornish Times clubs are in Division Three East, including promotion hopefuls Saltash who welcomed relegated St Austell Thirds.
Number three Sam Renfree hammered 34 not out in just 23 balls as the Ashes reached 49-1 in their eight overs.
Duloe secured promotion from Division Four last summer and started well at home to last year’s title rivals St Blazey Seconds.
Thomas Turpin (40) and Aaron Conway (38no) saw the villagers ease to 84-1, while Boconnoc picked up three wickets in Grampound Road Seconds’ 80-3. Colum Taylor picked up two important wickets.
Two East Cornwall clubs met at the Port Eliot Estate Ground as Tideford hosted Callington Thirds.
The home side won the toss and chose to field and restricted the Greens to 35-2.
Finlay Basterfield bowled teenager Stephen Skews for nought, while the other wicket to fall in the 10 overs was that of Spencer Whatley, playing as a batsman due to injury He made 25 before being bowled by Cornwall Over 50s left-armer David Lockett.
Liskeard could be a surprise package in what looks a wide-open division and they picked up four wickets in just 14 overs at relegated Launceston who got to 61 before the rain set in.
The ever-dependable Andrew Cobb was the key with 2-7 from his six overs, although it was returning Sam Rogers (2-26 off 4) that took care of Matt Blooomfield and dangerman Kevin Worth.
Twenty overs were possible at St Neot where Newquay Seconds ground their way to 68-2.
Spencer Ham’s six overs cost just 12, but it was change bowlers David Brice and son Jack that had a wicket each.
Wadebridge Thirds’ first season in the division started well as they had Gorran 49-5 which included braces for Jack Gill (2-23) and Arthur Skinner (2-1).
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