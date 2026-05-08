ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, May 9
AFTER last week’s washout where all matches got started but were all rained off by 3pm, hopes are that all 10 teams can get their league season started on the field.
Champions Penzance’s eagerly-anticipated trip to Callington was rained off after just 2.1 overs, but they have another exciting clash as they welcome West Cornwall rivals St Just to St Clare.
There’s no love lost between the two clubs which always adds to the occasion.
Penzance are still awaiting on the arrival of an overseas player following the withdrawal of Indian test batsman Hanuma Vihari due to injury, but bar that, they are close to full-strength as Basil Akram, Sammy King, Ollie Rayner and Ben Fletcher all make their home debuts in the league.
St Just make the short trip boosted by the availability of Sri Lankan professional Chamikara Edirisinghe who returns for a fifth season.
His middle-order batting and left-arm spin will be invaluable to skipper Gareth May who has wicketkeeper Rob Jose deputising in the absence of Rhys Brownfield and Gavin Edwards. The rest of the side is unchanged from last week’s home clash with Camborne where they reached 69-2 from 25 overs.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase (capt), Jack Paull (wkt), Grant Stone, Basil Akram, Sammy King, Charlie Sharland, Ollie Rayner, Josh Croom, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis, Ben Fletcher.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Scott Harvey, Ellis May, Phil Nicholas, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Logan Curnow, Gareth May (capt), Joe Gore, Rob Jose, Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
Promoted Camborne know they will need to make Warrior Park a fortress if they are to survive and welcome Helston.
Camborne’s bowling attack showed up well at St Just last weekend and like most promoted sides it’ll be whether their batting is up to the task as to if they survive or not.
Skipper Alfie Macdonald has the luxury of naming an unchanged team - which includes Scott Kellow - who helped himself to 123 not out during their midweek Vinter Cup victory at Barripper. It will be interesting to see whether he is utilised as a pinch-hitter or whether he’ll be saved for the back end.
Helston are once again without Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy and batsman/wicketkeeper Karl Leathley who is at university. Archie Martin comes in for Gavin Tregenza.
CAMBORNE: Josh Fontana, Scott Kellow, Alfie Macdonald (capt), Dinuka Dilshan, Liam Weeks (wkt), Jamie Goldsworthy, Jordan Harvey, Dan Stephens, Jacob Macdonald, Piran Moyle, Craig Johnson.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor (wkt), Steve Jenkin, Jayden Mitchell, Harry Saunders, Sunny Osmont, Mark Jenkin, Bryn Evans, Lewis Stephens, Archie Martin, Ryan Tonkin.
Two sides hoping to be in the title mix meet at Wheal Eliza as St Austell host Wadebridge.
The Saints bowled just one over at Helston last weekend, while Wadebridge reached 52-1 after 11 overs against visiting Redruth, Aussie Lachlan Crump making an unbeaten 30.
St Austell are missing opening batsman Connor Cooke who is on holiday, but with Dan Jarman fit after a shoulder injury, he slots in at number three with Curtis Dalby moving up one.
The rest of the side is unchanged.
Wadebridge also name the same team from last Saturday, although they have been kicked out of the National Club Championship due to fielding an ineligible player during their eight-wicket victory at Exmouth.
ST AUSTELL: Rowen Taplin, Curtis Dalby, Dan Jarman, Nadeera Balasooriya, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Gianluca Longo, Gary Bone, Adam Snowdon, Andrew Libby, Matt Lloyd, Liam Watson.
WADEBRIDGE: Charlie McLachlan, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, James Turpin, Ryan Jackson, Kelvin Snell (capt), Callum Wilson, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
Redruth entertain Werrington without skipper Liam Norwell who is set to miss the next couple of games at least.
The former Gloucestershire and Warwickshire paceman rolled his ankle in his six-over spell at Wadebridge, and continued, but is now giving it a rest.
The rest of team, which will be skippered by Cornwall off-spinner Ellis Whiteford, has a similar look to it, the changes being Craig Williams and batsman Connor Poulton coming in for Norwell and Toby Stoddard, the latter who has a school match for King’s College.
Werrington travel without batsman Ben Jenkin, so his place goes to batting all-rounder George Rickard instead of seamer Jordan Duke who it fit again after a back problem.
REDRUTH: Ellis Whiteford (capt), Connor Poulton, Attyab Ahmad, Elliot Stoddard, Toby Whiteford, Jack Hale, Peter Howells (wkt), Harley Stevens, Craig Williams, Dom Batchelor, Jamie Veall.
WERRINGTON: Adam Hodgson, John Moon, Thulina Dilshan, Paul Smith, Mark Gribble, Ben Smeeth, George Rickard, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis.
Grampound Road start their home season with a visit from Callington who give a top-flight debut to young all-rounder Zak Newton-Jenkins.
Cally head down the A30 without Devon all-rounder Matt Whalley due to a school fixture, and with Dan Davis injured, Newton-Jenkins – a left-arm bowler and handy lower-order batsman - he gets his chance.
Somerset’s Fin Hill will keep wicket despite both Matt Thompson and Joe White playing, the latter returning after missing last week due to a wedding. Young batsman Blake Tancock makes way and will keep for the seconds.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Harry Phillips, Tom Orpe (capt), Alex Lean, Harry Gregory (wkt), Antony Angove, Ravi Karunarathna, Chris Roberts, Freddie Matthews, Tom Fox-Dean, Lewis Sanders, David Neville.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby (capt), Liam Lindsay, Matt Thompson, Chris Dent, Fin Hill (wkt), Joe White, Jake Rowe, Mohammed Danyaal, Ben Ellis, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Ben Alford.
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