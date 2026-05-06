BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FOUR EAST
Newquay 137 (37), Liskeard 138-7 (37.2)
LISKEARD picked up their first win of the season with an impressive three-wicket victory over fellow promotion hopefuls at Newquay Seconds on Bank Holiday Monday.
After choosing to field, skipper Andrew Cobb and Sam Rogers ran riot, the hosts slipping to 14-5 in the 11th over.
Rogers (2-26) took 2-4 from his initial four overs, but it was Cobb that sent down nine overs off the reel, eventually finishing with 3-16.
To Newquay’s credit they battled away in testing circumstances to get up to 137.
Aaron Hawken (24) started the fightback by taking the score up to 55-7, before a brilliant partnership of 79 between Boyd Mallinder (26 off 66) and the hard-hitting Nagan Para gave the hosts a chance with Para adding 45 not out from just 34 balls.
They looked set to take the score in excess of 160, but the introduction of spinner Andrew Ware soon changed that, Ware taking 3-7 from his solitary over.
Newquay had a strong bowling attack and struck early as Ware – Liskeard’s glue to their batting, fell for a single, caught at slip by Hawken off Harry Willmott.
Ben Powell made seven and when George Hyslop retired hurt having faced just one ball, the pressure was on, especially when key man Cobb (35) was bowled by a fine delivery from paceman Nur Ahmed (57-3).
It was now the middle-order of John Scott (7) and Brijesh Desai at the wicket, but three wickets from left-arm spinner Malik Wasim (4-20 off 9) turned the tables leaving Liskeard still 46.
However, Desai was still there and after adding 17 with Michael Rowland (3) found support from Rogers (6no) to win the game, including taking 18 from Mallinder’s solitary over of off-spin.
Desai was 45 not out off 60 balls as Liskeard headed home with 19 precious points.
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