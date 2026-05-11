LUCKETT’S first home game in County Division One since 2012 saw them start well before falling to a four-wicket defeat to Falmouth on Saturday.
Key to their success last term was batting first, going big and then squeezing, and that tactic appeared to be on track again as openers Luke Brenton (33) and Toby May (52 off 50) raced to 82-0.
However, once they and Ryan Brown departed to Dylan De Beer (4-28), it needed a patient 40 from skipper Andrew Hoskin to get them up to 183 all out.
It was game on with the visitors 48-3, but James Tomlinson’s rapid 52 and quickfire contributions saw them home with 14 overs to spare. Nobody took more than a wicket.
Menheniot-Looe got their first win since promotion back to Division Two East with a fine seven-wicket success at Callington who played the match at Gunnislake due to MayFest celebrations at Moores Park.
After a bad start, Cally needed 61 from Peter Tancock and 37 from Blaze Eigenmann to reach 215 all out with Steve Kidd (3-25), Lachlan Embleton (2-53) and Sam Jordan (2-38) amongst the wickets.
At 15-2 the visitors were in trouble, but Embleton (59) and Kidd (105no) raced to victory with more than 12 overs to spare.
Lanhydrock have designs on going back up to County Division One and eased to a seven-wicket victory at Werrington Seconds.
After the hosts got off to a solid start, the introduction of spinners Sam Remedios (2-30 off 9) and Ruben Turner (2-11) proved key as they shared four wickets and conceded just 41 from their 18 overs.
Werrington scrambled up to 158-8, but the Bodmin side raced to victory.
Amir Khan (50) and Mike Horne (32) set it up before Christian James (50no) reached his half century in just 28 balls.
Wadebridge Seconds are another side likely to be in the mix and racked up the runs at home to Holsworthy in a huge score of 314-6.
Tom McLachlan top-scored with 90 before brother Ross provided the acceleration at the end, ending 70 not out off just 43 balls.
Holsworthy lost early wickets to Ollie Bate before seamer Steve Gunner (4-23) enjoyed himself as they were all out for 147.
Saltash are amongst the promotion favourites in Division Three East and raced to a seven-wicket victory at East Cornwall rivals Boconnoc.
Rob Foot (37) and Jon Niblett (34) looked to have set the hosts up for a decent score, but once they departed the wheels fell off as they were dismissed for just 135.
Winter arrival Jonathon Wastell led the way with 3-29 from his nine overs, while Dave Bolland (2-28) and Joe Organ (2-5 off 6) were also in good form.
The reply was then dominated by Huw Williams’ unbeaten 57 as he and Sam Renfree (33) went to work with the total reached in the 21st over.
Sam Rule struck twice in two balls before Alex Johnson (19no) joined Williams to finish proceedings.
Promoted Duloe produced a fine two-wicket success at relegated St Austell thanks to a superb century from Aaron Conway.
He struck 18 fours as the village outfit were cruising along at 161-3 in reply to the home side’s 200 all out.
Five wickets fell for just 27 runs, but Callum Park (9no) and skipper Richard Lewis (6no) held their nerve despite 4-23 from Angus Fosten.
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