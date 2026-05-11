Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up - Saturday, May 9
TRURO got off to a bad start in their quest for an immediate return to the Premier as they were beaten by four wickets by Paul at Boscawen Park.
The visitors’ success was based around Damon Nicholls’ 5-19 from 10 overs as the city outfit were dismissed for just 132.
In the end that was a decent effort as having been 33-0 through Charlie Kent (26) and Jack Ivamy (10), they slipped to 63-7. Skipper Adam Price made a fine 44 with the tail to give them half a chance.
Paul didn’t find it easy in reply either as veteran Rob Harrison (0-20) and Neil Ivamy (2-5 off 10) gave nothing.
However, with no scoreboard pressure they were able to take their time as after Ben Brooks (23), and Kameron Collins (34) dug in, Pieter Gildenhuys (20) and Nicholls (24no) played their shots. Price completed a fine all-round game with 3-37.
Two sides likely to be in the mix met at Beacon with Hayle running out winners by 19 runs, inspired by the brilliance of skipper Tom Sharp.
After a superb opening spell from Gareth Mankee who took 5-24 from his 10 overs, Sharp made 64 in a running total of 117-6.
Once he was out, Paul Lello (34), Wayne Jenkin (19) and number 10 Kian Jenkin (31no) dug in for a further 71 in their 188-9.
The hosts were wobbling at 53-4, before Jordan Thomas (61) and Dan Eathorne put on 64 to make them favourites.
But once they were separated by Malik Din, Sharp (5-44) ran through the lower order as well as Thomas as the end came in the 45th over.
Both promoted sides Luckett and Stithians lost, the latter by just one run at Roche.
Stithians had the hosts in all sorts of trouble at 39-4, before Australian Fletch Grimsey-Cook’s rapid 86 got them up to 204-9. Oscar Green (37) and James Hunkin (35) contributed as Ryan Mitchell (3-31) and Matthew Ellis (4-27) shared seven.
Stithians opener Simon Danby batted through for 103, but the visitors fell one short with three required off the final ball bowled by Green (2-24).
New signing Tommy Blake and club legend Stewart May shared seven wickets.
Luckett’s batting failed to fire at home to Falmouth as following a fine start from openers Luke Brenton (33) and Toby May (52) they mustered just 183 all out, 40 of which came from skipper Andrew Hoskin. Spinners Dylan De Beer (4-38) and Adrian Noott (3-28) proved key.
Fal slipped to 48-3 and 122-5, but James Tomlinson’s quickfire 52 started the comeback before skipper Aidan Carter (26) and Charlie Baker (24no) did their bit.
The coastal derby between Perranporth and Newquay was a close-run thing, the hosts emerging winners by 13 runs.
Openers Harry Watkins (81) and Travis Woolston (70) put on 129 before Newquay fought back to restrict the Pilchards to 226-8 as Tom Owen (3-57) and Tommy Rodda (2-23) shared five wickets.
The visitors were on top at 135-2 in reply with Owen (37) and skipper Adam Cocking (53) going well, but once they were separated, they slowed to finish on 213-9.
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