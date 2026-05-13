WERRINGTON avoided one of the great Hawkey Cup shocks on Tuesday night as they scraped past a depleted Roche side at Ladycross in Group A.
The Tron have won the competition nine times – the last as recently as 2022 – and welcomed their County One opponents who included several second-teamers.
Werrington started well with the ball as seamers Sam Hockin (1-7 off 3) and Dan Barnard (1-8 off 2) gave away little, but Liam Phillips’ rapid 28 from 16 balls gave the innings some impetus.
Australian Fletch Grimsey-Cook went for a single to Adam Hodgson and although Oakley got several boundaries away, wickets fell to spin with Ben Smeeth (2-13) and Thulina Dilshan (2-25) taking two apiece.
But a last wicket partnership of 37 between Oakley (52) and Green (11no) ensured the Greens reached 120 all out.
Green and new ball partner Tommy Blake both kept it extremely tight early on with Blake bowling John Moon for two and Green (1-10 off 4) disturbing Dilshan’s leg-stump after a scratchy 11 from 17 balls.
Hodgson was struggling to score freely, and although George Rickard (14) and skipper Nick Lawson (18) found it a bit easier, they both fell.
Hockin was lbw to Grimsey-Cook and when Barnard was bowled by Oscar Green, 22 were required off the final 15 balls, which became 17 off 12.
Hodgson was dropped at mid-off and new man Ben Smeeth should have been run-out by cover in the 19th which produced 12, leaving five to win off the last over bowled by Oscar Green.
Just one came off the first three balls including Smeeth (8 off 5) being brilliantly caught and bowled.
A single off the fourth was followed by a two where Hodgson could easily have been run-out with a better throw, before the director of cricket got the ball to the boundary to end unbeaten on 60 (59 balls).
Werrington visit Wadebridge Seconds next Wednesday night (6.15pm) in a straight shootout for top spot, knowing they will need to be much-improved.
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