CALLINGTON got their Hawkey Cup campaign started on Wednesday night with an eight-wicket victory over an impressive Lanhydrock outfit at Moores Park.
Cally were without several of their big names in pro Chris Dent, Somerset youngster Fin Hill and Devon wicketkeeper Matt Thompson, but a near full-strength bowling attack found the going tough as the visitors racked up 162-3.
However, the home side eased to victory thanks to half centuries from Matt Whalley and South African Liam Lindsay with help from skipper Aidan Libby and director of cricket Joe White.
Lanhydrock – missing all-rounder Christian James and left-arm spinner Ruben Turner – were sent in soon lost Luke Buckland and Alfie Wilson with just 23 on the board.
But in Pakistani Amir Khan and new overseas player Sam Remedios they have two batsmen of Premier League quality and they rebuilt the innings, all while playing their shots.
Khan – who struck nearly 700 runs last year in Division Two East – struck six boundaries and a six in his 61 off 49 deliveries, while the hard-hitting left-hander Remedios was particularly strong down the ground on his way to an unbeaten 75 from 46 balls.
Khan eventually holed out to the mid-wicket boundary off Lindsay’s off-spin, but Remedios and Ben Attfield (19no off 15) continued the momentum in a stand of 39 in 26 balls.
Lanhydrock knew early wickets were required but failed to do so as the exciting Whalley took a liking to Jamie Eldridge and son Jacob, while skipper Aidan Libby added 18 before being bowled by Attfield.
Devon youngster Whalley reached 52 before an excellent Attfield (2-31) slower ball saw him caught and bowled, however, that brought Cally’s best player in Lindsay to the crease and he eased the Greens to victory with 11 balls to spare, cruising to 50 not out from 36 balls with White unbeaten on 27 at the other end.
Both teams still have to play Tintagel in Group B with Cally going to Butts Field next Tuesday night (6.15pm), with the rearranged clash between Lanhydrock and the Knights set for Wednesday, May 27.
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