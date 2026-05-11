CALLINGTON got their ECB Cornwall Premier League campaign up and running with a comfortable 101-run success at Grampound Road on Saturday.
Star of the show for the Greens was Somerset youngster Fin Hill whose rapid 67 from 48 balls set them on the way to an imposing 272-6.
Earlier, South African overseas Liam Lindsay went past 2,500 runs for the club with 55, before director of cricket Joe White added 51 not out towards the end.
Former Gloucestershire pro Chris Dent was in and out for 23, while fellow debutant Matt Thompson was lbw for 13 to Sri Lankan overseas Ravi Karunarathna.
Chasing 270 was always going to be tough for the hosts and so it proved.
Several batsmen got in, but none failed to really kick on.
After the early departure of opener Harry Phillips, Alex Lean and Harry Gregory took the Roadies to 56-1 in the 15th over before Lean (33) was run out by a combination of Ben Ellis and wicket-keeper Fin Hill.
Gregory went for 21 with the score at 75 to the left-arm spin of Dent, and the task became even harder when the influential Karunarathna (23) was caught by debutant Zak Newton-Jenkins off Mohammed Danyaal (100-4).
Wickets then tumbled at regular intervals with Dent taking 5-34, while Linday’s off-spin accounted for two.
Chris Roberts battled away for 26 not out, while the dangerous Antony Angove reached 16 before being caught by Jake Rowe off Lindsay.
Reflecting on the victory, skipper Aidan Libby said: “It was a great team performance all-round with fifties for Liam, Fin and Joe to get us to a good total.
“The bowlers were tight early which made it hard for them to score, and then Chris managed to take a lovely five-fer.”
Cally welcome promoted Camborne on Saturday (1pm).
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