THE teams for the 2026/27 South West Peninsula League Premier West season have been announced with a host of big clubs back in the division and St Mawgan reaching their highest ever level.
Mousehole – who were in the Southern League Division One South – in the season just gone have had their appeal to the FA to take voluntary relegation from Step Four to Step Six are included, as are two sides in Helston Athletic and St Austell who both started last year’s Western League campaign.
While Helston finished mid-table having gone down the year before, they like Mousehole, took voluntary relegation due to travel costs, while St Austell were expunged out of the Western League over ground safety concerns and financial issues.
However, the Saints, who now have a brand new board, have been allowed to restart in Premier West and will take on two promoted sides in Hayle and St Mawgan who both finished as runners-up in their respective St Piran League divisions to Pendeen Rovers and Saltash United Reserves, neither of whom were eligible to go up.
One big change is that runners-up Elburton Villa have been switched to the East Division due to their location in Plymouth and with it yet to be decided what the sides coming down could look like and champions Liskeard Athletic making their long-awaited return to the Western League, the division could be anyones.
Penzance could be ones to watch having in the last two years won and then retained the Walter C Parson Cup as well as beating Camelford in the recent Cornwall Senior Cup.
Callington finished third ahead of Penzance and the Camels and should be strong, while a host of clubs will look to improve after underwhelming campaigns last time out.
South West Peninsula League Premier West 2026/27: Bude Town, Callington Town, Camelford, Dobwalls, Falmouth Town Reserves, Hayle, Helston Athletic, Holsworthy, Launceston, Millbrook, Mousehole, Penzance, St Austell, Sticker, St Day, St Mawgan, Wadebridge Town, Wendron United.
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