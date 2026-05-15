CAMBORNE have made another huge statement of intent following their promotion to National League One for the first time by signing Joel Matavesi from French Nationale 1 club USBPA (Bourg-en-Bresse).
The dynamic back, who primarily plays at inside-centre, has played for a host of clubs in England including Newcastle Falcons, Northampton Saints and Bedford Blues, the latter of whom he spent four years at before leaving last summer to join USBPA.
However, having been brought up in Cornwall - which included some appearances for Camborne as a youngster as well as neighbours Redruth - he has reunited with brothers Sam and Josh who have just helped the Cherry and Whites reach the third-tier for the first time.
A delighted Matavesi said: “I believe at this moment in time this is the most exciting time I can think of in the club’s history. I wanted to come back and be a part of this, and where the club is heading as a whole is really exciting for the club and the whole town really.
“What the guys have done last year and in the years leading up to this has been amazing. To see the seconds and ladies win promotion and the Colts get to finals shows it’s heading in the right direction and I want to come and add some value into it both on and off the pitch.”
Camborne’s sporting director, Ricky Pellow added: “To be able to sign a player of Joel’s calibre, both on and off the field, is a testament to him as a player, but also where we are as a club moving forward.
“The most important thing is where he is aligned to the vision of the club moving forward, but also the past with the family connection around the club and the Matavesi brothers is something we’re looking to build as a club, so a big welcome to Joel. I can’t wait to work with you and can’t wait to see you guys play together as brothers.”
Camborne’s rise which has seen them go from Regional One South West to National One in just four seasons, has been funded by Tony Chapman’s CLX company and their ability to attract some of the Duchy’s best players as well as recruits from further afield.
Matavesi was brought up in the Heartlands town and was part of the Exeter Chiefs Academy before a career which has seen him also turn out for the likes of Doncaster Knights, Leeds Tykes, Newcastle Falcons, Northampton Saints and Bedford Blues, but believes the time is now right to return to the Duchy.
He continued: “Obviously the main factor for me is to come back and play with my two older brothers. We’ve only ever actually played together once before in a charity game, so I’m excited to run out with them. It is bittersweet though as we’d loved to have had our dad watch as it’d have been probably the only time all three of us would have been in the same place at the same time playing rugby.
“It’s going to be a special time for our family and I’d like to thank Tony Chapman from CLX for what they do with the club and the town, it doesn’t go unnoticed. The club is heading in the right direction and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
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