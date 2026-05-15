THE sixth race of the 2026 Cornwall Grand Prix Series – the Trevornick 10K – was held on Sunday, May 10 by Newquay Road Runners.
Although part of the Grand Prix Series as opposed to the Cornish Multi-Terrain Race Series – the event takes place mainly off road around the clifftops and is based out of Trevornick Holiday Park.
The winner in a time of 35:50 was Sam Farmer from Hayle Runners, while Jamie Edwards from the hosts club was second, 34 seconds behind.
Cornwall AC’s Mark Read took third in a time of 36:51.
The fastest lady and 29th overall was Mile High’s Sarah Hoskin in 41:53, ahead of Emma Paull (Hayle Runners) and Chloe Clarke (Cornwall AC) who were home in 42:28 and 43:21 respectively.
Female Under 20s: 1 Chloe Clarke (Cornwall AC) – 43:21; 2 and 3 N/A; F20-34: 1 Annabel White (Cornwall AC) – 47:56; 2 Tear Rogers (Hayle Runners) – 50:09; 3 Madison Pinfield (unattached) – 50:22; F35-39: 1 Katie Robinson (Falmouth RC) – 48:20; 2 Michaela Barron (Launceston RR) – 49:38; 3 Jenny Stephens (Cornwall AC) – 52:05; F40-44: 1 Sarah Hoskin (Mile High) – 41:53; 2 Emma Paull (Hayle Runners) – 42:28; 3 Jenna Bissell (Truro RC) – 48:46; F45-49: 1 Rosie Gibbons (Cornwall AC) – 45:40; 2 Emma Fox (Newquay RR) – 49:52; 3 Kerry Kilford (Carn Runners) – 51:40; F50-54: 1 Charlotte Bennett (Hayle Runners) – 48:51; 2 Emma Cases (Newquay RR) – 49:53; 3 Natasha Stevens (Bodmin RC) – 52:36; F55-59: 1 Zelah Morrall (Cornwall AC) – 44:37; 2 Tanya Coleman (Truro RC) – 52:04; 3 Karen Pascoe (Cornwall AC) – 53:36; F60-64: 1 Revis Crowle (East Cornwall Harriers) – 52:02; 2 Christine Boon (Truro RC) – 1:03:34; 3 Sally Fletcher (St Austell RC) – 1:05:53; F65-69: 1 Sarah Wilkinson (Newquay RR) – 57:23; 2 Angela Brinicombe (Launceston RR) – 1:02:25; 3 Theresa Williams (St Austell RC) – 1:12:25; F70-74: 1 Diane Warren (Hayle Runners) – 59:10; 2 Sally Powell (Carn Runners) – 1:27:50; 3 N/A; F75-79: 1 Jacqueline Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 1:19:23; 2 and 3 N/A.
Male Under 20: 1 Joshua Mills (Cornwall AC) – 43:04; 2 Hayden Lean (unattached) – 43:57; 3 William Henwood (Newquay and Par AC) – 47:30; M20-34: 1 Sam Farmer (Hayle Runners) – 35:50; 2 Jamie Edwards (Newquay RR) – 36:24; 3 Daniel Millington (Hayle Runners) – 37:37; M35-39: 1 Liam O’Neill (Hayle Runners) – 39:06; 2 Adam Tatlow (Truro RC) – 41:05; 3 Ross Rielly (Hayle Runners) – 41:24; M40-44: 1 Mark Rea (Cornwall AC) – 36:51; 2 Matt Hawcroft (Wadebridge RC) – 37:20; 3 Peter Barnes (Hayle Runners) – 38:58; M45-49: 1 Dan Alsop (St Austell RC) – 37:29; 2 Francis Malone-Lee (Hayle Runners) – 38:29; 3 Alex Marples (Truro RC) – 39:24; M50-54: 1 Colin Snook (Cornwall AC) – 37:50; 2 Andrew Hall (St Austell RC) – 41:26; 3 John Craze (Cornwall AC) – 45:01; M55-59: 1 Paul Whear (Cornwall AC) – 38:00; 2 Ian Curnow (Hayle Runners) – 43:38; 3 Mark Williams (Hayle Runners) – 43:50; M60-64: 1 Robin Watson (Falmouth RC) – 46:22; 2 David Thomson (Launceston RR) – 46:49; 3 Matthew Faull (Wadebridge RC) – 49:23; M65-69: 1 Andrew Cassidy (Cornwall AC) – 51:30; 2 Stuart Armstrong (Launceston RR) – 54:25; 3 Robert Rochowiak (Carn Runners) – 57:02; M70-74: 1 Philip Hall (Falmouth RC) – 56:18; 2 Martin Hynes (Launceston RR) – 58:54; 3 Ian Grimes (Launceston RR) – 59:59; M75-79: 1 Tommy Polglase (Carn Runners) – 55:50; 2 Doug Alsop (St Austell RC) – 57:34; 3 Stephen Hutchinson (Bude RATs) – 59:13; M80-plus: 1 John Horton (Newquay and Par AC) – 1:05: 15; 2 Richard Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 1:15:31; 3 Stewart Townend (Hayle Runners) – 1:19:37.
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