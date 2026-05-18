Saturday, May 16 - Cricket
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Callington (245-4) beat Camborne (106-6, revised target 194 from 23.3 overs) by 87 runs, Redruth (124-3, revised target 69 from 30.1 overs) beat Grampound Road (133) by 7 wickets, St Just (141-9) lost to St Austell (104-4, revised target 101 from 28 overs) by 6 wickets, Wadebridge (29-1, revised target 136 from 20 overs) v Helston (262-8) - Abandoned, Werrington (42-1, revised target 46 from 12 overs) lost to Penzance (200-8) by 3 runs.
County Division One: Falmouth (3-1) v Newquay (239-8) - Abandoned, Hayle (121) beat Perranporth (92-9, revised target 96 from 28 overs), Paul (202-9) v Luckett - Abandoned, Roche (28-3, revised target 76 from 13 overs) lost to Beacon (209-9) by 47 runs, Stithians (55-1) v Truro (220-8) - Abandoned.
Division Two East: Holsworthy (150-9) v Callington 2 (140-6) - Abandoned, Lanhydrock (107-3) beat Menheniot/Looe (106) by 7 wickets, St Austell 2 (86-2) v Bude (260-7) - Abandoned, St Blazey (212-5) beat Werrington 2 (211-5) by 5 wickets, Tintagel (110) lost to Wadebridge 2 (111-2) by 8 wickets.
Division Two West: Camborne 2 (14-1) v Mullion (267-6) - Abandoned, Ludgvan (172-1) beat Constantine (171) by 9 wickets, Penzance 2 (5-2) v Mount Hawke and Porthtowan (145) - Abandoned, St Erme (94-4) beat Redruth 2 (93) by 6 wickets, St Ives (3-0) v St Just 2 (321-6) - Abandoned.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (177-8) lost to St Austell 3 (181-2) by 8 wickets, Duloe (183-7) v South Petherwin (132-8) - Abandoned, Grampound Road 2 (75-0) v Roche 2 (224-6) - Abandoned, Saltash (85-2) v St Blazey (186-5) - Abandoned, St Minver (43-0) v Ladock (172-9) - Abandoned.
Division Three West: Helston (97) v Falmouth 2 (16-1) - Abandoned, Mount Ambrose (33-5) v Rosudgeon and Kenneggy (143) - Abandoned, Perranporth 2 (185) beat Wendron (98) by 87 runs, Truro 2 (219-2) beat Gulval (217-9) by 8 wickets, Veryan (173-2) beat Perranarworthal (172-6) by 8 wickets.
Division Four East: Gorran (237) lost to Liskeard (250) by 13 runs, Launceston (103-7) beat Werrington 3 (102) by 3 wickets, Newquay 2 (232-6) beat Callington 3 (176-9) by 56 runs, St Neot Taverners (99-1) beat St Stephen (97) by 9 wickets, Tideford (119) lost to Wadebridge 3 (120-2) by 8 wickets.
Division Four West: Camborne 3 (123) v St Erme 2 (27-1) - Abandoned, Crofty/Holman (182) v Troon (44-0) - Abandoned, Mullion 2 (73-2) v Hayle 2 (204) - Abandoned, Penryn St Gluvias (130-5) beat Redruth 3 (128) by 5 wickets, Truro 3 (140) lost to Barripper (145-1) by 9 wickets.
Division Five East: Gunnislake v Buckland Monachorum - Cancelled, Luckett 2 v Launceston 2 - Cancelled, Menheniot/Looe 2 (157-8) v Lanhydrock 2 (78-7), Newquay 3 (148) beat Holsworthy 2 (98) by 50 runs, Pencarrow (165-6) beat Bugle (149-9) by 16 runs.
Division Five West: Helston 3 (213-8) v Leedstown (125-5) - Abandoned, Perranarworthal 2 (127-8) lost to Stithans 2 (133-8) by 6 runs, St Just 3 (152-9) v Paul 2 - Abandoned, St Newlyn East (81-3) beat Mount Ambrose 2 (77) by 7 wickets.
Division Six East: Bude 2 (96-8) lost to Saltash 2 (97-3) by 7 wickets, South Petherwin 2 (237-2) v Grampound Road 3 (64-4) - Abandoned, St Austell 4 (145-0) v Tintagel 2 (216-5) - Abandoned, St Stephen 2 (178-6) beat St Neot Taverners 2 (82) by 96 runs, Werrington 4 (154-2) beat St Minver 2 (153) by 8 wickets.
Division Six West: Barripper (65-0) beat St Just 4 (62) by 10 wickets, Constantine 2 (163) v Perranporth 3 (93-0) - Abandoned, Gerrans (177-9) beat St Day (141) by 36 runs, Mawnan (167-7) v Falmouth 3 (19-2) - Abandoned, Mount Hawke and Porthtowan 2 (48-2) beat Hellesveor (52) by 8 wickets.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachorum 2 (55-1) beat Lanhydrock 3 (52) by 9 wickets, Launceston 3 v Foxhole - Cancelled, Luckett 3 v Tideford 2 - Cancelled, Saltash 3 (102) lost to Roche 3 (103-6) by 4 wickets, St Stephen 3 (80) lost to Menheniot/Looe 3 (155) by 75 runs.
Division Seven Central: Falmouth 4 (154) v Mawnan 2 (27-3) - Abandoned, Ladock 2 (193-8) beat Perranarworthal 3 (145) by 48 runs, Redruth 4 (33-1) v Penryn St Gluvias 2 (186) - Abandoned, St Erme 3 (86) lost to Truro 4 (88-2) by 8 wickets, Wendron 2 (213) v Newquay 4 (38-1) - Abandoned.
Division Seven West: Hayle 3 v Praze (237-7) - Abandoned, Penzance 3 (71-3) beat St Ives 2 (69) by 7 wickets, Porthleven (160) v Camborne 4 (97-2) - Abandoned, Rosudgeon and Kenneggy 2 (73-7) beat Helston 4 (72) by 3 wickets.
Saturday, May 16 - Football
St Piran League, Division One East: Nanpean Rov 6 Lifton 3, Pensilva 0 St Newlyn East 5, St Breward 1 Boscastle 2.
Division One West: Probus 2 Camborne SoM 2, RNAS Culdrose 1 Dropship 5, West Cornwall 3 Wendron Utd 3.
Division Two East: Gorran 3 Lostwithiel 4, St Dennis 7 Calstock 1.
Division Two West: Perranporth 2 Lizard Argyle 2.
Division Three East: Kilkhampton 6 Looe Tn 4, North Petherwin v Indian Queens - H/W.
Division Three West: RNAS Culdrose 4 Penryn Ath 0.
Division Four West: Tremough 2 Newlyn Non-Ath 1.
Sunday, May 17 - Football
Cornwall Women’s Football League, Premier Division: Redruth Utd 2 Saltash Borough 5, Sticker 7 Bodmin 0.
Division One: Lanner 0 FXSU 0, Ludgvan 1 Wendron Utd 3, Wadebridge Tn 5 St Agnes 1.
Division Two: Dropship 2 Biscovey 0.
Saturday, May 16 - Rugby
Counties Two South Plate, Final: Perranporth 27 Worth Old Boys 39.
Counties Three and Below South Plate, Final: St Agnes 26 Bishopston 18.
Cornwall Cup, Semi-Final: Truro 63 Camborne 26.
Sunday, May 17 - Rugby
Gill Burns Cup, Division Two: Cornwall 86 Berkshire 0.
Clubs Plate, Final: Wadebridge Camels 23 Camborne SoM 13.
Duchy Cup, Final: Penzance & Newlyn 35 Saltash 22.
Duchy Vase, Final: Veor 14 Bude 12.
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