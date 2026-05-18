Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Callington (245-4) beat Camborne (106-6, revised target 194 from 23.3 overs) by 87 runs, Redruth (124-3, revised target 69 from 30.1 overs) beat Grampound Road (133) by 7 wickets, St Just (141-9) lost to St Austell (104-4, revised target 101 from 28 overs) by 6 wickets, Wadebridge (29-1, revised target 136 from 20 overs) v Helston (262-8) - Abandoned, Werrington (42-1, revised target 46 from 12 overs) lost to Penzance (200-8) by 3 runs.