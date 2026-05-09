DICK Collins, a stalwart of Liskeard Athletic for more than 50 years and also well known on the local cricket scene, has died after a battle with leukaemia.
Dick was at Dobwalls on Good Friday to see his beloved Blues – including his grandson Ben Collins – clinch promotion to the Western League, but later that day he was rushed to hospital and passed away on Wednesday.
Liskeard Athletic wrote on social media on Friday afternoon: “With heavy hearts, everyone at the club would like to pay tribute to Dick Collins.
“A true legend and loyal supporter throughout the years.
“His dedication, passion, and unwavering support for the club will never be forgotten.
“May you rest in peace, Dick.”
Joint manager Darren Gilbert said: “It was an honour and a privilege to have known the guy.
“He was one of the major reasons why I came back to Liskeard; he was always badgering me about coming back.
“He was a massive part of the club and me, Gamms (Wayne Gamble, joint manager) and the players were delighted to be able to hand him the league title recently that he wanted us to win so much.
“It’s another club legend gone.”
Club president Roger Williams said: “I have known Dick for many years and he will be sorely missed. I am very glad he got to see us win the league and return to the Western League.
“He will be a huge loss for Liskeard AFC. The monthly committee meetings were always lively if Dick was there.
“Dick was a huge help to me during the 14 years that I was chairman. I will miss him dearly. All our thoughts are with Shirley and all the family.”
Local rivals Dobwalls posted on social media: “Everyone at Dobwalls FC is saddened to hear of the passing of Dick Collins.
“Dick could often be found up at Dobwalls, watching and supporting, offering advice, giving us the gossip and chatting to anyone who would listen.
“He knew his stuff and everybody had time for him. Our thoughts are with Chris, Steve, Ben and all the Collins family.”
Cornwall Cricket posted: “Dick was Cornwall CCC Colts/ Under 21s secretary/assistant manager from 2000 to 2007, and continued as an executive CCC committee member until 2012. RIP Dick.”
Dick was heavily involved with Boconnoc Cricket Club for many years and also had associations with Liskeard Cricket Club and Callington Cricket Club going back to the 1960s.
His first links with Liskeard AFC came in the 1970s as a player and in the 1980s he was part of the committee as his close friend, Brian Hodge, guided the team to the Western League title in 1987/88.
That committee included Ted Brown as chairman, Adrian Wilton as secretary, and former Cornish Times reporter Phil Broad as treasurer during the glory days.
In recent years Dick was named club president, an honour he was very proud of, and he became a life president when Roger Williams succeeded him in the honorary role.
The Collins family links remain strong at Liskeard with grandson Ben now established as one of the best full-backs in Cornwall, while son Steve is a busy member of the committee.
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