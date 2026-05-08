The East boys hit back immediately with three of their own – via Darren Hooper, Brian ‘Reedy’ Reed and James Edmonds who took out Samuel Rowe, Danny Grose and Mark Menhenitt in that order. Newquay replied by taking the next two when Connor Dawson and Mark England proved to good for Wayne Southall and Ben Smith leaving Paul Crook and Mark Stevens to fight over the last and ninth frame where Stevens came out on top.