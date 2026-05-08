CCPA INTERLEAGUE PREMIERSHIP
Newquay 18 East Cornwall 18
EAST Cornwall’s James Edmonds held his nerve in a deciding to frame to earn his side a share of the spoils from their trip to the Edgcliff Sports Bar on Friday, April 24.
Newquay got off to a flying start taking the first three frames, courtesy of wins by Gary Roberts, Malcolm Osborne and Dan Pearn over Luke Hewison, Sam Borthwick and Luke Penhaligan in that order.
The East boys hit back immediately with three of their own – via Darren Hooper, Brian ‘Reedy’ Reed and James Edmonds who took out Samuel Rowe, Danny Grose and Mark Menhenitt in that order. Newquay replied by taking the next two when Connor Dawson and Mark England proved to good for Wayne Southall and Ben Smith leaving Paul Crook and Mark Stevens to fight over the last and ninth frame where Stevens came out on top.
Newquay again started well in set two with a brace, but Borthwick and Hewison then pulled back a couple for the visitors beating Pearn and Rowe to keep their noses in front.
Back came the hosts with the next two, and although Edmonds beat Dawson, wins for England and Crook made it 11-7 overall.
East started the better in set three as they took three of the first four frames via captain Penhaligan, Hewison and Borthwick.
Grose beat Smith in the next before Stevens defeated Menhenitt. Dawson then took out Reed in some to-ing and fro-ing before the visitors settled the matter when Edmonds and Southall overcame England and Crook, taking frames eight and nine and with them the third set 6-3.
It meant with the score 14-13 in Newquay’s favour, anything could happen.
At the start of the fourth end, Roberts with his third win out of four beat Borthwick, thus getting his side away to a good start.
However, East weren’t done and duly hit back when captain Penhaligan, ably supported by Hooper, won the next two frames against Osborne and Pearn, in the process making it a level contest at 15-15.
With the score as it was, it was a case of who would blink first.
Rowe beat Hewison in the next for a Newquay lead, however East, courtesy of Southall and Smith, gained the advantage by taking the next two frames off Grose and Menhenitt,
The hosts weren’t about to lie down and came storming back with a brace of their own when Dawson and England beat Stevens and Reed.
Edgcliffe were now on the edge of victory, needing the last and 36th frame. James Edmonds had other ideas when he took out Crook to tie up the match and save a point for his team.
East’s man-of-the-match award unsurprisingly went to Edmonds for not only holding his nerve in the last, but also for a superb four frames from four on the night.
East Cornwall’s next outing is a home clash with Bude this Friday (May 15) and the action gets underway at 8pm at the Liskeard Sports Club.
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