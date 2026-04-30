ST MELLION Golf Club’s ladies section have had a busy April with a host of events throughout the month.
The first of those was the Wednesday Fun Day on April 8 where teams of four played a stableford waltz, scoring 1,2 and 3 and repeating throughout the round.
The winners with 88 points were Geraldine Howley, Mary Brinsley, Pauline Windscheffel and Karen Cook, four ahead of runners-up Hazel Beadle, Cathryn Braithwaite, Pam Hughes and the ghost.
Hilary Wratten, Katy Milne, Phillippa Bown and Hilda McKInley’s 75 was enough for third.
The Wednesday Stableford on April 15 saw just three entries due the poor weather which included heavy drizzle and the cold, but the winner with 26 points was Sarah Martin, two clear of Phillippa Bown. Wendy Phillips was third on 17.
The weekend stableford on Sunday, April 19 saw Evie Palmer take victory by just a point from runner-up Donna Weeks who was on 33. Dee Peake’s 26 secured third.
Although dry, the Wednesday medal on April 22 was a tough day for all the golfers due to one of the strongest winds seen at the club in a long time.
The winner with a score of 76 (104-28) was Sally Floyd, two shots ahead of runner-up Debbie Flanaghan (96-18).
Sue Wenmoth also finished on 78 (90-12), six ahead of Glennis Wootton (105-21).
Ursula Dunkley’s 16 points were enough to take the nine-hole stableford victory from runner-up Roxy Smith who managed 11.
The final Saturday of the month saw Cathryn Braithwaite and Debbie Flanagan make it through to the regional final of the Coronation Foursomes at Yeovil on July 14, as they edged out Donna Weeks and Sarah Martin on countback with both having amassed 33 points.
Sue Wenmoth and Sally Floyd’s total of 30 was enough for third.
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