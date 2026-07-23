St Mellion Golf Club seniors section latest ‘The Fossils’
ANOTHER hot week for the Fossils started with a visit from Thurlestone to St Mellion on July 14.
Having received a spanking in the South Hams, the team were intent on returning the compliment at home.
Led out by vice-captain Colin Marshall, together with Phil Cuming, the pair took the first rubber and set the tone for the matches that followed, save for a hiccup in the second.
Hot local favourites, Allan Evans and Brian Pound had to concede a narrow loss, but from then on, it was all positive news for captain Marshall. Mike Page and Andy Bryan were the pick of the winners, scoring a 6&5 victory.
Nearest the Pin winners were Mike Page and from Thurlestone, Steve Gallagher.
Having succumbed 4.5 to 1.5 at Thurlestone, the Fossils completely reversed that score and on aggregate both teams happily settled for a 6-6 scoreline.
The Thursday of that week provided another hot round, and once again buggies were permitted for the Pairs Trophy.
Little wind blew across the Kernow course, but on the occasions there were, it was felt it gave relief to the golfers who were wilting in the heat and their progress around the holes.
Whatever may be said about the weather, it brought out the best in many of the participants with no less than nine pairs collecting 40 or more points in the betterball format.
Top of the tree with an incredible 45 points were Roger Quaintance and James Kitchen, both new Fossils this season!
Runners-up, but one point back were Mike R Newton and John Clements with a fabulous 44, one clear of Tony Prout and David Shawcross.
Results: 1 Roger Quaintance and Andy Thomas – 45pts; 2 Mike R Newton and John Clements – 44; 3 Tony Prout and David Shawcross – 43.
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