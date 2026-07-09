By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club
THE Fossils were thrashed 7-1 at Dartmouth a week earlier, but on June 29 they produced an epic comeback to retain the Tamar Cup.
With the weather fine and the Kernow course in absolutely fine fettle, the Fossils knew they needed a fine start and got one as captain of the day John Clements and partner David Orriss set the ball rolling with a 7&6 victory which set a pattern for the teams following.
Just a single contest was lost to the visitors with the remainder all going the Fossils’ way; a remarkable turnaround.
Nearest the Pin winners were Pete Williams for St Mellion and Nigel Osborne for Dartmouth, but the reversal of fortune enabled the Fossils to retain the Tamar Cup for another year.
Although the forecast seemed to imply dry and bright spells by early to mid-morning on Thursday, July 2, the weather had not read the script.
Playing for the Scratch Cup and Handicap Trophy, the players were subjected to multiple bouts of drizzle and bursts of blue sky.
First and second places in the Scratch Cup had to be decided by countback as both Allan Evans and David Furse came come in with 71 strokes with Evans taking the victory.
Captain Paul Osborne came home in fourth with 88 strokes that also secured second place in the Handicap Trophy. The Trophy was won with a fantastic score of 41 points by Tony Hodson who just happened to include an ‘ace’ on the short 16th.
Results: Scratch Cup: 1 Allan Evans – 71 (c/b); 2 David Furse – 71; 3 Richard Watts – 86; Handicap Trophy: 1 Tony Hodson – 41pts; 2 Paul Osborne – 38; 3 Tony Prout – 36.
Section Results: GOLD: Paul Osborne, David Furse, Mathew Braithwaite; SILVER: Tony Hodson, Tony Prout and David Connaris; BRONZE: Allan Joel, Nigel Coulson-Stevens and Malcolm Smith.
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