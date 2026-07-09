FORMER Nottinghamshire opener Sammy King made a superb unbeaten 90 as Penzance secured a 19th Vinter Cup crown with a six-wicket success over Helston at Camborne on Wednesday night.
King, who had already struck 151 against Falmouth and 50 off just 20 balls against St Just in the semi-final, hammered the bowling to all parts of Warrior Park as the St Clare outfit reached their target of 174 with 10 balls to spare to set up a mouthwatering WT Edwards Cup showpiece with Callington at Truro on Thursday night (July 16, 6pm).
The winners will represent Cornwall in the Vitality Club T20 South West Area Finals Day at Bridgwater on Sunday, August 9.
Helston were appearing in their fourth final – and their first in five years – but the Blues got off to a fine start after choosing to bat via Australian Jayden Mitchell, this despite the early departure of Mark Jenkin to Ben Fletcher for one.
Skipper Dan Jenkin made nine before being bowled by Jonny Ludlam, but Mitchell raced to 38 from 18 balls before being caught by Charlie Sharland off left-arm spinner Charlie Hearn.
Billy Taylor struck two of his first three balls for four as the Blues ended their six-over powerplay on 57-3.
Karl Leathley went for just four to Will Moore in the ninth over, and although Taylor found some form by racing to 45 from just 26 deliveries, his departure off the final ball of the 13th again halted Helston’s momentum.
Overs 14 and 15 brought just 10, but 15 came off the next bowled by South African professional Grant Thomson, and although wickets continued to tumble, including Steve Jenkin for 25 and Bryn Evans for an enterprising 12 off seven, runs flowed as they reached 173 before being dismissed in the final over.
Pick of the bowlers was off-spinner Ollie Rayner who conceded just 22 from his four overs, while Fletcher (2-36 off 4), Moore (2-33 off 4) and Thomson (2-29 off 3) got some reward.
Bar last year’s shock defeat to neighbours St Just, Penzance had won the previous seven finals, albeit 2022 was later given to St Just due to fielding an ineligible player, and once again they timed their chase to perfection, the highest successful one in a Vinter Cup final.
Basil Akram, playing his first-ever match in the competition, raced to 18 before being bowled by Mitchell, and when county seamer Ryan Tonkin bowled Charlie Sharland for nought, it was 35-2 in the fourth over.
However, King took a liking to the Blues attack as he and skipper Christian Purchase took them to 61-2 after the powerplay.
Purchase departed for 25 from 15 balls when he picked out Steve Jenkin off Lewis Stephens’ off-spin, and when Rayner was run-out in the 10th over, it was 94-4.
Thomson joined King and with the latter dispatching the bowling to all parts, the South African was content to play a fine supporting role.
He ended 23 not out from 24 balls, and had the best seat in the ground as King smashed 90 from 53 deliveries with six fours and five sixes.
Whoever wins the WT Edwards Cup crown next Thursday will then battle it out for the right to reach the Vitality Club T20 Regional Finals Day at Basingstoke and North Hants CC on Sunday, August 30, while this year’s national final is at Worcestershire County Cricket Club on Sunday, September 20.
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