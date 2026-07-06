Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, July 4
BOTTOM side Newquay got themselves right back in the safety battle as Australian Tom Owen’s superb 128 set them on their way to a 66-run success at fellow strugglers Luckett.
Skipper Adam Cocking decided to send the right-hander out to open with veteran Joe Crane, and it worked a treat as they put on 127 before man-of-the-match Luke Brenton (6-56) dismissed Crane (47) and Cocking in three balls.
Owen made 128 from 150 balls (15 fours, two sixes), and with bits and pieces coming from the lower order, they reached 275 all out.
Despite Brenton going off like a train, seamer Jack Howarth (3-23) soon had Newquay 58-3 before the hosts fought back with an 85-run stand between Brenton and James Moon (38).
Brenton reached a second ton of the season, but he departed for 125 from 124 balls with 90 still required, and the final four wickets mustered just a further 23 as Nagababu Para claimed 4-57.
Newquay, although still last, are now within just four points of Luckett who moved out of the bottom two following Falmouth’s eight-wicket hammering at Roche who are now 14 clear of danger.
Having been sent in, Falmouth found themselves in a decent position at 116-2 despite Stewart May’s (2-16) fine 10-over spell, with Harry Philpott (19), Adrian Noott (43) and James Tomlinson (22) in the runs.
But once Callum Stephens went for 11, the wheels fell off dramatically as the final eight wickets went for just 26, leg-spinner Liam Philips leading the way with 5-27.
Off-spinner Oscar Green took 3-15 in the Falmouth innings and then won the game with the bat, ending 84 not out as Aussie Fletch Grimsey-Cook (23no) joined him for an unbroken stand of 75.
Paul are now top of the table, level on points with Hayle who also won.
Paul eased to victory at Perranporth having made 217 all out, 49 of which came from Kam Collins, as the Pilchards mustered just 151 all out in reply.
Perranporth skipper Harry Watkins (4-37) and Freddie Wheeler (3-53) shared seven wickets, but they struggled with the bat bar Matt Whitten’s 44 as Ben Brooks took 3-16 from 10 overs. Will Trenoweth (2-12) and Keiran Bowden (4-37) later ran riot.
Hayle dug in to beat Truro at Boscawen Park, former county players Tom Sharp and Dan Lello sharing seven wickets after they were dismissed for 197.
Earlier, Hayle’s innings was based around Sharp’s 46 against his old club and a superb unbeaten 43 from Malik Din as the Ivamys – Neil (3-29) and Jack (2-16) – shared five wickets.
Lello (4-43) trapped Pakistani pro Raja Hamza Waheed lbw for just 12 in a total of 32-2, and although Ted Phillips (35) and skipper Adam Price (20) dug in, wickets fell at regular intervals including Sharp’s 3-26.
Beacon made it two wins in succession as Jordan Thomas’ second ton in a week eased past neighbours Stithians.
His 107 not out and 61 from skipper Ben James were the backbone of their 250-6 as only Matthew Ellis (3-50) got much reward.
Stithians were going well at 113-2 with Daniel Swindells (63) and Ryan Edwards (28) set, but both fell to man-of-the-match Thomas (2-20) which allowed Archie Condie (3-31) and veteran Darren Proctor (3-37) to do the damage in Stithians’ 173 all out.
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