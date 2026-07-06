But while the rest struggled, Owen continued on his merry way to make 128 from 150 balls as the visitors reached a hefty 275 all out despite Brenton’s 6-56 from nine overs. Jonny Hoskin (0-23 off 7) and James Wilkinson (0-19 off 6) gave little away, while Hagan Burt (2-34) and Goldsby-West (1-50) both got their first wickets for the club.