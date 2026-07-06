BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Luckett v Newquay
LUCKETT moved out of the bottom two, but missed the chance to put further daylight between themselves and the drop zone as Newquay secured a 66-run success at Chapel Field.
The visitors badly needed a win and saw former skipper Joe Crane (47) and Australian Tom Owen (128) put on 127 for the first wicket.
The hosts – who gave debuts to all-rounders Joe Hagan-Burt and Richard Goldsby-West – came roaring back as off-spinner Luke Brenton accounted for Crane and captain Adam Cocking in three balls.
But while the rest struggled, Owen continued on his merry way to make 128 from 150 balls as the visitors reached a hefty 275 all out despite Brenton’s 6-56 from nine overs. Jonny Hoskin (0-23 off 7) and James Wilkinson (0-19 off 6) gave little away, while Hagan Burt (2-34) and Goldsby-West (1-50) both got their first wickets for the club.
Brenton got off to a rapid start in the powerplay, but at the other end the home side were in all sorts of trouble against Jack Howarth (3-23) who nipped out Toby May, Hagan-Burt for ducks and stand-in skipper Ryan Brown for just seven.
Back came Luckett through Brenton and James Moon as they put on 85 in good time, but both, plus Henry Wilkinson, had gone with 186 on the board – Brenton for a brilliant 125 from 124 balls (10 fours, seven sixes) – and Moon for 35.
With an ever-increasing run-rate to contend with, the last four wickets were only able to add 23 as they were dismissed for 209, 67 short of their target.
Crucially, they did pick up nine bonus points and face a crunch clash at Falmouth this weekend who dropped into the bottom two after a crushing eight-wicket reversal at fellow strugglers Roche.
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