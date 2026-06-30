PENZANCE reached a 10th straight Vinter Cup final with a comfortable 37-run success over holders St Just at Redruth on Monday night.
A rollocking start was the backbone to their success as they reached 109-2 inside 10 overs, but a fine fightback led by Logan Curnow saw just 82 come off the rest in a total of 191-7.
St Just had a chance with Scott Harvey and Curnow flying along together at 81-2 in the ninth, but once Curnow went for a rapid 35 from 20 balls, Penzance applied the squeeze.
Penzance struck a competition record of 320-4 earlier in the competition, and although Charlie Sharland was run-out for 15, ex-Notts opener Sammy King and Christian Purchase blazed the bowling to all parts.
King eventually went for 50 from just 20 balls to Joe Gore (2-25), and Purchase (28) departed in Curnow’s first over, but although the visitors tied it down somewhat in the middle via Curnow (1-28) and Sri Lankan pro Chamikara Edirisinghe (1-30 off 4), contributions from South African overseas Grant Thomson and Grant Stone kept the runs coming.
Thomson made 42 from 33 balls, while Stone’s 25 off 16 ensured St Just needed over 9.5 an over from the outset.
That task was made harder when Neil Curnow was caught and bowled off Charlie Hearn (3-23) second ball for four.
Scott Harvey built on his weekend century and number four Logan Curnow hammered the bowling to all parts as they reached 81-2 in the ninth over.
But Curnow was caught and Edirisinghe went for nine as St Just struggled to score freely, particularly against Ollie Rayner (1-21).
Harvey made 57 from 38 deliveries and Rhys Brownfield a late 20 not out, but they could only reach 154-7.
Penzance will face Helston in the final at Camborne CC on Wednesday, July 8 (6pm).
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