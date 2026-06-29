Earlier, Blazey were restricted to just 225 all out as debutant Zahaan Hussain claimed 3-43 with his off-spin, while Pooley and left-arm seamer Owen Barnes both enjoyed fine afternoons, taking 3-26 and 2-37 respectively. Blazey were flying along at 112-1 through Josh Carne (54) and Henro Bouwer, however they needed 40 not out from number 10 Angus Harley to give them a chance.