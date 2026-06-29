Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, June 27
LANHYDROCK bounced back to form after edging a thriller by three runs at much-fancied Callington Seconds.
The Bodmin-based side’s innings was based around a superb 102 from Amir Khan, the Pakistani right-hander striking 13 fours and two sixes in his knock.
His departure made it 161-4 after Simon Benney (14), Michael Horne (23), Christian James (14) and Sam Remedios (18) all got stuck in, but they needed a crucial 14 not out from skipper Jamie Eldridge to reach 210-9 in their 45 overs. Former Cornwall batsman Dan Davis took 3-31.
Callington raced to 46-0 inside the fifth over before Davis was caught down the leg-side by Benney off Jacob Eldridge for 30, and from there Lanhydrock got on top thanks to Remedios, the off-spinner taking 5-31.
But Callington bat deep and saw Jim Shorten and Ryan Hodge put on 84 to drag the Greens from 75-7 to 159-8.
Shorten went for 28, followed by Hodge for a superb 66 from 65 balls to the excellent Ruben Turner (2-20), meaning Callington still required 32.
The last wicket pairing of Spencer Whatley (25no) and Harvey Poad (11) got equation down to just four required, but Poad was caught off skipper Jamie Eldridge to the delight of the visiting players.
The result leaves Lanhydrock fourth on 115 points, three ahead of Callington.
Menheniot-Looe picked up eight points in their survival battle at new leaders Wadebridge Seconds.
Sam Richards was the star of the show for the hosts, batting nearly the whole way through for 134 from 126 balls in a hefty 283-7 which was bolstered by Paul Menhenick’s 46 and 31 from Jamie Beare.
Skipper Steve Kidd was the pick of the bowlers with 2-40 from his nine.
In response, nobody really got going bar Australian Lachie Embleton who made a fine 128 not out.
His 116-ball knock contained 13 fours and three sixes as they reached 205 all out. For the Swans, seven of the eight-man attack claimed wickets, with man-of-the-match Richards taking 3-24 towards the end.
Elsewhere in the division, St Blazey were knocked off top spot as Ryan Pooley’s brutal 136 not out sent Tintagel to a six-wicket success at Butts Field.
Earlier, Blazey were restricted to just 225 all out as debutant Zahaan Hussain claimed 3-43 with his off-spin, while Pooley and left-arm seamer Owen Barnes both enjoyed fine afternoons, taking 3-26 and 2-37 respectively. Blazey were flying along at 112-1 through Josh Carne (54) and Henro Bouwer, however they needed 40 not out from number 10 Angus Harley to give them a chance.
The local derby between Bude and Werrington saw the winless hosts snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
Werrington were 106-8 in pursuit of 216, but brilliant knocks from Jordan Duke (52no), Darren Webber (32) and last man Ian Searle (20no) got the job done.
Earlier, Bude’s innings was built around 46 from Wayne Adams and 36 from skipper Warren Rumble, before David Sillifant (38no) and Andrew De Rosa (33) provided some late momentum.
The other clash saw St Austell thrash an understrength Holsworthy side by 207 runs.
James Carter led the way with 94 for the Saints who then saw five of the six bowlers used take wickets, including 3-4 from Qasim Jamal.
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