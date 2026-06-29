BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Truro v Luckett
LUCKETT remain without a win on their travels as former Premier League champions Truro eased to a nine-wicket victory at Boscawen Park.
While the two clubs might be in the same league, they are a far cry from each other with the city side spending just their second ever season outside of the top-flight, while Luckett are back in the division for the first time since 2012, having had to regroup back down in Division Four East.
That said, the villagers got their first win of the season against Perranporth a week earlier and again chose to bat.
However, this time they found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 28-4 with the big three of Luke Brenton, Toby May and Ryan Brown all back in the pavilion to Charlie Kent who claimed 4-15 in the absence of Rob Harrison.
Skipper Andrew Hoskin is enjoying a superb season with the ball and found form with his batting as the all-rounder and James Moon gradually rebuilt in a stand of 49.
Moon departed for 23 in the 31st over to Pakistani pro Raja Hamza Waheed, and although Hoskin kept going at one end, no support was forthcoming bar brave resistance from veterans Mark Southcott (3 off 37) and last man Steve Brown (5no).
Hoskin was last man out for 48 from 107 balls when he was lbw to Neil Ivamy.
Chasing just 113, Truro saw Kent go after the bowling. Jack Ivamy was caught behind off Southcott’s off-spin for nought, but the game was over inside 10 overs as while Kent made 44 not out off 22 deliveries, Waheed plundered 57 from just 23.
Luckett remain just two points behind third bottom Roche ahead of Saturday’s crunch home date with basement side Newquay who sit 15 adrift of the Chapel Field outfit.
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