Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, June 27
SAM Renfree struck a majestic century as Saltash moved back to the top of the table with an eight-wicket success over visiting Duloe.
Both teams went into the afternoon knowing it was a crunch clash in the race for promotion, but it was the away side that started well through in-form duo Thomas Turpin and Aaron Conway.
They put on 53 before Turpin went for 32, edging a catch through to skipper Justin Hemmings off the excellent Darshan Sathish (1-30).
The huge wicket of Conway for 34 went to seamer Tharanga Prasad, and although Matt Julian (42) and Dan Conway (22) got starts, wickets fell at regular intervals to be dismissed for just 203. Prasad claimed 4-39, while left-arm spinner Matt Petherbridge took 3-37 having rejoined the club during the week from Tavistock in the Devon Premier Division.
On the chase, Huw Williams made a breezy 20 before being bowled, which brought Renfree to the crease.
The left-hander proceeded to wallop six fours and 10 sixes in an unbeaten 102 from just 58 deliveries. Jonathon Wastell anchored one end for 22 before Sathish (22no) helped finish the job.
Boconnoc bounced back from their heavy defeat at Duloe by seeing off St Minver by 19 runs.
Club legend John Niblett struck his first ton of the season – 117 not out – as they posted 236-8.
Earlier, openers Ian Hunter (13) and Gary Spencer (33) set the tone, before Adam Easterbrook provided good support for his 23.
Later on, it was the home spinners that just proved the difference as after Lee Penrose (3-41) and Ryan Greenslade (2-45) did much of the early work, Spencer claimed 3-23 towards the end.
In Division Four East, St Neot took advantage of Launceston’s weekend off to go top of the table by easing to a six-wicket victory at neighbours Liskeard.
Wickets fell throughout the home innings as although opener Andrew Ware made a patient 61, they found themselves in huge trouble at 23-5 with Spencer Ham taking 1-10 from nine miserly overs as well as braces for Jack Brice (3-35) and Toby Haley (2-26).
Back came the hosts through Ware and Sachin Kumar, the latter striking five fours and three sixes in his 50 from 47 balls before departing with 119 on the board.
They eventually reached 162 all out with Ware second to last out having faced 134 deliveries and struck eight boundaries.
St Neot were struggling at 37-3 with key men Haley and David Eldridge out, but a 93-run stand between Alex Eldridge (19no) and Chris Simpson (56) turned the tide which allowed Liam Jones (28no) to finish the game in style. Brijesh Desai took 2-34.
Elsewhere in the division, Josh Lancashire smashed 89 in Callington Thirds’ 178 all out at home to St Stephen, however the visitors eased to victory despite a miserly 1-18 from nine overs from Chris Bennett.
Tideford are 45 points from safety following a 81-run reversal by visiting Gorran.
Finlay Basterfield (3-32) and Dan Robotham (3-17) shared six wickets as a stronger-looking side held their mid-table opponents to 214-7.
However, after reaching 52-0 via Robotham (28) and Gary Lillyman (12), they collapsed to 87-7. Max Lillyman (19) and Rory Jarvis (15) helped them eventually reach 133 all out.
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