ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, June 27
Werrington (4) v Callington (1)
LEADERS Callington make the short trip over to a Werrington side (midday) who would be right on their coattails if they hadn’t thrown away good positions in chases at Helston and Wadebridge.
Cally are close to full-strength with the exception of batsman Ollie Allsop with his brother Ben maintaining his place, while seamer Ben Alford is back from holiday and replaces fellow youngster Spencer Whatley.
For the hosts, opening bowler Sam Hockin is unavailable after his fine spell at Wadebridge, with the talented Billy Uglow coming in.
They have also bolstered their batting as with George Rickard again missing, Ben Jenkin replaces bowler Darren Webber.
WERRINGTON: Adam Hodgson, John Moon, Mark Gribble, Thulina Dilshan, Paul Smith, Ben Smeeth, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Billy Uglow, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby (capt), Liam Lindsay, Matt Thompson (wkt), Chris Dent, Matt Whalley, Jake Rowe, Joe White, Ben Allsop, Mohammed Danyaal, Ben Ellis, Ben Alford.
Redruth (8) v St Just (9)
EIGHTH welcomes ninth to Cornwall Electric Parc as Redruth welcome St Just (1pm) who have enjoyed a fine few days.
After beating bottom side Grampound Road to move 19 points clear of the relegation spot, Gareth May’s men then set up a mouthwatering Vinter Cup semi-final with Penzance on Monday at Redruth by easing past Perranporth by eight wickets.
May will hope to again name a full-strength side up the A30, while Reds skipper Liam Norwell names an unchanged team for the third straight week.
REDRUTH: Ellis Whiteford, Ethan Best, Attyab Ahmad, Toby Whiteford, Elliot Stoddard, Connor Poulton, Jack Hale, Liam Norwell (capt), Jack Pengilly (wkt) Harley Stevens, Jamie Veall.
ST JUST (PREDICTED): Neil Curnow, Scott Harvey, Ellis May, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Phil Nicholas, Logan Curnow, Gareth May (capt), Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Joe Gore, Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
Penzance (2) v St Austell (5)
PENZANCE have seen off Camborne and Helston in the last fortnight and will look to keep the pressure on ahead of next Saturday’s crunch home date with Callington who have an 18-point lead.
Skipper Christian Purchase again rewards the same 11 that have done the business, while the Saints, who travel after beating Camborne and then Wadebridge in the Hawkey Cup semi-final, again make changes ahead of the 1pm start.
Gianluca Longo has recovered from injury, while youngsters Hayden Coad and Tom Mallet keep their places. Opening batsman Dan Jarman is unavailable, as is former Penzance left-arm spinner Andrew Libby.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase (capt), Jack Paull (wkt), Basil Akram, Grant Thomson, Sammy King, Ollie Rayner, Grant Stone, Alex Ridd, Tom Dinnis, Will Moore, Ben Fletcher.
ST AUSTELL: Rowen Taplin, Gianluca Longo, Connor Cooke, Alex Bone (capt), Nadeera Balasooriya, Gary Bone, Tom Mallet (wkt), Adam Snowdon, Matthew Lloyd, Liam Watson, Hayden Coad.
Camborne (6) v Wadebridge (3)
WADEBRIDGE showed their resilience last weekend against Werrington, twice coming from well behind in each innings to run out comfortable winners.
At 64-6 and Werrington 124-3 in theirs in pursuit of 197, the Swans were staring down the barrel. However, Australian Lachlan Crump made 106 as well as taking a triple-wicket maiden, while skipper Kelvin Snell (42) and left-arm spinner Matt Lawrence (4-29) impressed to dig themselves out of a hole.
It means they head to a Camborne side (12.30pm) who have yet to lose this term at Warrior Park, but their inability to win on the road means they are sixth and only five points clear of St Just in ninth.
Of more importance is that they are 24 clear of Grampound Road having secured promotion last year.
Wadebridge have a 24-point gap to make up on Callington if they are to secure a second Premier crown in four years and have to do without Crump who is yet to fully recover from injury which ruled him out of Wednesday night’s Hawkey Cup semi-final.
Wicketkeeper Fred Wilkinson is back from holiday and takes back the gloves from Matt Rowe in the only change from last weekend.
CAMBORNE (PREDICTED): Dinuka Dilshan, Liam Weeks (wkt), Martin Jenkin, Alfie Macdonald (capt), Scott Kellow, Jamie Goldsworthy, Dan Stephens, Will Macdonald, Piran Moyle, Jacob Macdonald, Craig Johnson.
WADEBRIDGE: Charlie McLachlan, Matt Robins, Matt Rowe, James Turpin, Callum Wilson, Ryan Jackson, Kelvin Snell (capt), Ross McLachlan, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
Grampound Road (10) v Helston (7)
GRAMPOUND Road have a 19-point deficit to make up and need to make their home ground a fortress.
They did beat St Austell a fortnight ago and welcome a Helston side (1pm) whose batting has been the second worst in the division so far.
That said, Grampound have struggled the most with the ball and need some inspiration after last weekend’s 69-run reversal at St Just.
Helston name their full-strength 11 for the first time all season as Karl Leathley returns from university.
Grampound will hope that young leg-spinner Tom Fox-Dean can continue his good form after taking 4-28 last weekend.
GRAMPOUND ROAD (PREDICTED): Antony Angove, Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Phillips, Harry Gregory (wkt), Ravi Karunarathna, Alex Lean, Chris Roberts, Tom Fox-Dean, Dan Ferris, Lewis Sanders, David Neville.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor (wkt), Steve Jenkin, Mark Jenkin, Jayden Mitchell, Karl Leathley, Gavin Tregenza, Bryn Evans, Lewis Stephens, Harry Saunders, Ryan Tonkin.
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