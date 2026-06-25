ST AUSTELL skipper Alex Bone admits he is expecting a ‘proper dog-fight’ as the Saints prepare to host Callington in the Hawkey Cup final at Wheal Eliza on Tuesday night (6pm).
They reached the showpiece event after a thrilling six-wicket victory at holders Wadebridge as Sri Lankan pro Nadeera Balasooriya belted 52 not out at the end, after the Swans had earlier posted 158-4 courtesy of Matt Rowe’s unbeaten 76.
On the game, Bone said: “After losing the toss and being asked to bowl first in some of the hottest conditions most of us have ever played in, I think we bowled absolutely superbly and fielded excellently.
Snowy (Adam Snowdon) and Liam (Watson) got us off to a really good start keeping them behind the rate before 15-year-old Hayden Coad came on and bowled a really tight first over and then had Matt Rowe dropped early in the second over of his bowling.
“Matt cashed in and batted superbly getting them up to a competitive score, but I’d also like to give a shout out to Tom Mallet who caught everything and kept wicket superbly at just 15. He has an incredibly bright future and will no doubt keep for Cornwall in the future.
“As for the chase, Tappers (Rowen Taplin) did he’s been doing recently batting with confidence getting us of to a great start, and Connor (Cooke) battled through a couple really tough spells that put us in a position to win the game.
“Then came in Nadeera who played one of the best knocks I’ve watched – switch-hitting, sweeping and scooping – it had it all, even trying to reverse whack a guy bowling 80-plus was a great watch.
“Then came in snowy doing what he does in big cup games and finals over the years, getting a quickfire 20 to see the game home.
“It was a great win and puts into a big final against Callington at home. It’s going to be an amazing evening and a proper tough game of cricket which we will relish!
“I think win or lose, in the final we potentially will have two 15-year-old lads experiencing a highly-competitive thrilling final which will stand them in good stead for the future.
“The boys can’t wait and we will be there for a proper dog-fight to exchange some blows with one of the best sides in Cornwall currently.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.