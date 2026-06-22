BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
Gunnislake v Luckett Seconds
GUNNISLAKE returned to winning ways with a nine-wicket win over Luckett Seconds at Hawkmoor on Saturday, writes Stephen Lees.
Having restricted Luckett to 143-9 with some tight bowling, Gunnislake made short work of the reply thanks to Dan Pethick’s third century of the season.
Gunnislake won the toss and chose to bowl, in the expectation that the pitch would dry out during the match, after heavy rain earlier in the week, and after 19 overs had Luckettt in big trouble at 43-4 as skipper Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah took 4-24 from 10 unchanged overs. At the other end, Lee Roberts’ gentle outswing saw his 10 overs cost just 19.
Thankfully for Luckett, Tom Rickard was still there and showed a mix of careful defence and steady run accumulation. Kiera de Villiers provided brief lusty support, before Mike Townsend did likewise.
Later on, while joined by the tail, Rickard upped the tempo, reaching his half century in the 39th over before being caught behind off Bhanu Surikutchi for 53 and Surikutchi’s first wicket for Gunnislake. Earlier, Daniel Davies (2-42) and Kevin Beare (2-29) shared four.
Sam Graber and Dan Pethick opened for Gunnislake with Kiera de Villiers bowling accurately.
Graber played around a straight one to be bowled by Gareth Clements for 11, but Pethick was now in his stride, hitting a mix of powerful fours and straight sixes, although he nearly departed when Rickard’s inswinger just missed leg stump.
From there, Pethick went on the rampage as the last three overs went for 43 runs and Gunnislake had cantered home in 21.5 overswith Billy Pitts 13 not out. Pethick finished unbeaten on 116 off just 57 balls (six fours, 13 sixes) in another masterclass of hitting.
The win lifts Gunni up to sixth before Saturday’s trip to Holsworthy (1pm).
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