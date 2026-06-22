Gunnislake won the toss and chose to bowl, in the expectation that the pitch would dry out during the match, after heavy rain earlier in the week, and after 19 overs had Luckettt in big trouble at 43-4 as skipper Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah took 4-24 from 10 unchanged overs. At the other end, Lee Roberts’ gentle outswing saw his 10 overs cost just 19.