Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, June 20
DULOE remain on course for back-to-back promotions after thrashing East Cornwall rivals Boconnoc by 124 runs.
The home total of 198-4 was based around Thomas Turpin’s 110 which included 10 fours and a six following a poor start, but 34 from Dan Conway and 22 not out from James Oats gave them a defendable score.
Boconnoc were missing the likes of Gary Spencer and Mike Blake, and lost a key man early as Rob Foot went lbw to William Turpin for nought, while Turpin’s dad Rich took 2-17 from his six.
Stand-in skipper John Niblett made 24, but wickets fell throughout, including five between change bowlers Matt Julian (3-7 off 4) and Dan Conway (2-17) as the end came at just 74.
Saltash are just a point behind in third after a four-wicket success at Grampound Road Seconds.
The bowlers were the driving force behind the victory as despite the home side getting themselves into a good position at 50-1, the Ashes fought back with Dave Bolland (2-15 off 5) striking twice in the same over.
Ben Hutson got the key wicket of Harry Matthews for 29 and the off-spinner then ran riot to take 5-28 from 8.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Joe Organ’s 2-26 off nine also helped as the hosts were 126 all out.
The chase – helped in the end by a staggering 55 extras in just 36.2 overs – was a nervy affair as they slipped from 45-0 to 96-6.
However, skipper Justin Hemmings (11no) and man-of-the-match Hutson (18no) to see Saltash over the line.
Elsewhere in the division, there were victories for leaders South Petherwin, mid-table St Minver and St Blazey Seconds who won a thriller at their Roche counterparts by two wickets.
David Eldridge struck his second senior century – and his first at Wenmouth – as St Neot stayed second in Division Four with an emphatic victory over visiting Tideford.
The number three struck five fours and seven sixes in his 107 and shared a match-winning stand with Chris Simpson who made 71 (six fours, two sixes).
Their contributions saw the hosts reach a healthy 257-5 which Tideford’s predominently young side failed to get anywhere near as they were dismissed for 114.
Mike Parkinson (23), Finlay Basterfield (20) and opener Gary Lillyman (17), who earlier took 2-17 towards the end, were the only batsmen to reach double figures as Cornwall Over 50s seamer Spencer Ham claimed 4-27. Simpson (2-22) and David Brice (3-14) shared five wickets.
Liskeard fought back from a poor batting collapse to run out comfortable 48-run winners at Werrington Thirds.
The Lux Park side looked on course for a healthy score at 160-3 with Brijesh Desai (72) and Sachin Kumar (54) going well, however they lost their last seven wickets for just 24 against youngsters Thomas Petherick and Sam Uglow.
But Liskeard’s bowlers then bounced back in style. Harsh Chaudhary’s 4-31 led the way while there were braces for Sandeep Kaushik (2-34) and Nitin Chaudhary (2-20).
An understrength Callington Thirds lost by five wickets at leaders Launceston.
Nick Carpenter (39), Toby Beresford-Power (38) and Ben Neville (30) got the Greens up to 170-6, and although Fin Skews (2-19) and Phil Veal (3-41) took wickets, the hosts eased to a five-wicket success as Dan Tilley made 71 not out.
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