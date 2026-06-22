Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Five East round-up – Saturday, June 20
LANHYDROCK Seconds are already 32 points clear of third-placed Newquay Thirds in the race for promotion following a comfortable 62-run success at neighbours Pencarrow on Saturday.
The two clubs are situated either side of Bodmin and although it was the home side that dominated the first half of the Lanhydrock innings despite 20 from Luke Buckland, it was Soma Smith’s unbeaten 55 plus a quickfire 41 from wicketkeeper Josh Taylor that got them up to a competitive 174-4 from their 40 overs.
Jack Carter was the pick of the bowlers with 2-30 from his 10, while chairman Eddie Thomson gave little away for his 0-29 off his nine.
However, that total proved far too many for Pencarrow who were shot out for just 112.
Carter made 21 from 24 balls and there were bits and bobs from Tristan Jago (22) and Archie Pennington (19), however wickets fell at regular intervals to be dismissed for just 112 with man-of-the-match Smith claiming 4-15 from his eight overs, while Harvey Brown (2-30) and Peter Pretorious (2-36) chipped in.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds were beaten by two wickets in a crunch clash at Newquay Thirds, a result which leaves them 37 points behind Lanhydrock.
Menheniot were soon 41-3 and although Marc Wright (39) and Stuart Adams (37) added 40, but once they were separated the innings never kicked on to be dismissed for 137. Dave Crawford was 16 not out.
Newquay attacked from the outset but found themselves 40-3 and 90-6 thanks to John Cowley who claimed 6-54 from his 10 overs.
It meant a thrilling finish was in store, however a 35-run stand between Justin Wright (15) and Mike Anatol (21no) ensured they reached their target despite losing their ninth wicket with three still required. Adams completed a good all-round game with 2-6 from his three overs.
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