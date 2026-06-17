BRITANNIA INN HAWKEY CUP SEMI-FINAL
Werrington v Callington
FORMER Gloucestershire skipper Chris Dent made a superb 115 off 52 balls as Callington eventually eased into the Hawkey Cup final with a three-wicket victory at neighbours Werrington on Tuesday night.
Chasing 190 at Ladycross, the left-hander strode out to open the batting and smashed the home attack to all parts in a brutal assault that contained eight fours and ten sixes.
Earlier, Sri Lankan superstar Thulina Dilshan belted 89 in a fine display, but Cally dragged it back towards the end on a small ground.
After deciding to field, the Greens struck in the first over as quarter-final hero John Moon (8) edged Mohammed Danyaal behind to Joe White.
Dilshan and Cornwall skipper Paul Smith then took advantage of the powerplay with both men peppering the boundary as they reached 64-1 after six overs.
Fifteen came off the next bowled by Ben Ellis before Callington fought back as Smith (36 off 26) was run-out by Chris Dent off his bowling. The right-hander struck the ball into the vacant midwicket space but hesitated coming back for a second and was short. In the next over, Werrington lost another as Mark Gribble holed out to Matt Whalley at cow corner off Aidan Libby.
Dilshan continued on his merry way, bringing up a 22-ball half century by slapping Harry Sawyers’ first delivery over cover for six as the hosts reached halfway on 102-3.
The overseas star then struck another pair of sixes in the next off Libby and continued to find the fence at will before departing for 89 (41 balls, eight fours, six sixes) when edging a Danyaal slower ball through to White.
With Adam Hodgson struggling for 14 off 22 balls, Werrington’s innings never quite kicked on towards the end despite a couple of sixes from Dan Barnard off Liam Lindsay as he ended 20 not out off just 13.
Callington sent Devon youngster Matt Whalley out with Dent, but the first over couldn’t have gone any worse.
Mark Taskis had Whalley in knots and off the fourth ball he advanced and missed with skipper Nick Lawson completing an easy stumping in front of a massive crowd.
Werrington were cock-a-hoop as Libby edged behind first ball to Lawson, and just four came off Barnard’s first. But from there on Dent took control with a brutal display of hitting as 47 came off the next three overs.
Just fourteen came off the next two before Dent lined up Hodgson to strike 28 off the eighth over with four huge sixes into the leg-side.
At 96-2, Callington were already over halfway there, but Werrington were given a lifeline as a miscommunication between South African Liam Lindsay (19) and Dent ended with the former run-out by Gribble from cover.
Thirty-five came off the next three as the in-form Jake Rowe joined Dent, but there was a sting in the tail as 15-year-old spinner Sam Smeeth bowled Rowe (22 off 14) with his second ball, before castling Ben Allsop later in the over.
Thirty-four were required off the last five and Dent went to a 44-ball century with a huge six off the otherwise excellent Taskis (2-39) as he brought the equation down to just 14 off 24 balls.
Werrington continued to battle away and after Sam Smeeth’s next over went for just three, Smith’s solitary over of off-spin accounted for Dent and Ben Ellis.
Eight were needed off two with three wickets in-hand, however White smashed Smeeth (2-30) for a six and swept a four as the Greens set up a showdown with either holders Wadebridge or St Austell at St Austell on Tuesday, July 30 (6pm).
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