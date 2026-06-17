Fifteen came off the next bowled by Ben Ellis before Callington fought back as Smith (36 off 26) was run-out by Chris Dent off his bowling. The right-hander struck the ball into the vacant midwicket space but hesitated coming back for a second and was short. In the next over, Werrington lost another as Mark Gribble holed out to Matt Whalley at cow corner off Aidan Libby.