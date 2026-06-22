BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Luckett v Perranporth
LUCKETT produced their best performance of the season to dismantle high-flying Perranporth and earn their first win since promotion.
The village outfit – who were missing all three Wilkinson brothers – were a staple of the second-tier until their relegation back in 2012, but after a long road back could saviour an afternoon which will live long in the memory.
Although Toby May went early for eight, Luke Brenton and Ryan Brown hammered the bowling to all parts as they raced to 150-1 in the 23rd over.
Brenton went for 64 (74 balls, five fours, four sixes) and when Brown was run-out with just 14 more added for 59 from 74 deliveries (seven fours, two sixes), alarm bells started ringing.
Andrew Hoskin went lbw first ball and third team skipper Martin Budge via the same way for a single, a remarkable collapse was on.
That continued as they slipped to 203-9, but Leion Cole and club legend Steve Brown had other ideas. While Brown occupied one end for four not out from 20 balls, Cole swung the willow to crash two fours and four sixes as his 44 from 36 balls as they reached a competitive 242 all out.
Luckett needed a fine start with the ball and got it as Andrew Hoskin (2-39) dismissed both openers while veteran spinner Mark Southcott (0-18 off 7) tied up one end.
Once they came off it became the Cole and Brenton show as they ran riot to bowl the Pilchards out for just 108.
Cole’s seam saw him take 4-23 from his seven overs, while Brenton’s 4-26 from just 6.1 overs ensured the hosts, who visit promotion-chasing Truro on Saturday (1pm), head to Boscawen Park level on points with two sides above them in Roche and Falmouth.
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