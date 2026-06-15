Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Five East round-up – Saturday, June 13
LANHYDROCK Seconds have built up a 25-point lead over third-placed Menheniot-Looe Seconds in Division Five after thrashing Bugle by nine wickets on Saturday.
Opening bowlers David Harland and Harvey Brown started well in a running total of 30-3, before spinner Brian Barnicoat (3-35) and youngster Alfie Wilson (3-27) shared six wickets as the Clay Country were dismissed for 104.
Wilson then made 31 not out in response after Jamie Taylor’s rapid 64.
Menheniot-Looe lost ground after a five-wicket defeat to leaders Buckland Monachorum.
Hugh Rogers was out off the first ball of the game, and they never recovered to be dismissed for just 62. David Dickens’ 13 was the best. Rogers and Dave Crawford took two wickets apiece in the chase.
Luckett Seconds have a seven-point cushion above second bottom Gunnislake after a workmanlike success over Pencarrow at Chapel Field.
Luckett regularly got themselves in a decent position before losing wickets, and needed 38 from number seven Martin Budden to reach 166 all out having been 108-7.
But that proved more than enough as after Pencarrow eased to 52-0 through Jack Carter and Isaac Jago, Cornwall Over 50s all-rounder Adrian Berry wheeled away for 5-27 from his 10 overs to dismiss the estate club for just 134. Simon Clay made 33 from number three, while Marc Brown (2-36) and Tom Rickard (2-18) shared four.
Gunnislake’s poor form continued at Newquay Thirds who eased to a 149-run success.
Early on, Gunni had the hosts 88-5, however a superb unbeaten 106 not out from Charlie Bishop saw them pile up 254-8 despite 4-66 from Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah.
Gunni were then dismissed for 105 having been 26-6 following a going over from Alfie Bishop (6-34).
Surviving opener Jamie Wright added 31 while Stephen Lees’ 32 not out saw the hundred up.
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