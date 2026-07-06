Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, July 4
CALLINGTON Seconds kept up their fine run of form to ease past previous leaders St Blazey by eight wickets at Moores Park on Saturday.
Spencer Whatley (2-40) and Blaze Eigenmann (2-30) both struck twice as the visitors slipped to 69-5 before rallying to 169 all out as spinners Richard Brown (2-21) and Harvey Poad (2-25) shared four wickets towards the end.
In response, Liam Hunn added 17 in an opening stand of 48, before surviving opener James Brenton, who went on to make an unbeaten 77 from 94 balls, added 92 with Blake Tancock (33). Peter Tancock enjoyed himself at the end with 20 not out.
Lanhydrock’s bowlers bailed their batsmen out at in-form Tintagel.
The visitors’ batting has been a problem all season and once again struggled as they slipped from a promising 54-1 to 94-9 despite twenties from opener Amir Khan (28) and Luke Buckland (25).
However, Nathanael James (16no) and skipper Jamie Eldridge (21) added a crucial 40-run partnership to give them a chance.
That proved more than enough as fast bowler Ben Attfield (2-20) and Australian off-spinner Sam Remedios (3-14) reduced the Knights to 58-7, but it was game on as Gyles Reynolds (34) and Vedavyas Kankanala (20) put on 54. However, the final three wickets fell for just one run, including two for Eldridge (2-17).
Menheniot-Looe are just 13 points above the bottom two after losing by 59 runs at Werrington Seconds who leapfrogged them in the process.
The visitors restricted the hosts to 197 all out which included five wickets between Mike Maiden (2-18) and Sam Jordan (3-35), but the visitors, who were without skipper Steve Kidd, mustered just 138 all out in reply. Aussie Lachie Embleton (46) and Ross Ripley (15) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.
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