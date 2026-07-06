ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, July 4
CHAMPIONS Penzance are top of the table for the first time all season after easing past previous incumbents Callington by six wickets at St Clare.
Cally chose to bat but found themselves 65-4 as skipper Aidan Libby toed a pull shot to mid-on off Tom Dinnis before the big wicket of Liam Lindsay saw Alex Ridd trap him lbw for 11.
Professional Chris Dent made just four before slapping Jonny Ludlam to mid-off, and when Devon youngster Matt Whalley top-edged Ludlam, it was 61-4.
Wicketkeeper Matt Thompson (66 off 109) and Jake Rowe (51 off 97) then put on 99, but the Greens were held to just 195-7.
Cally needed early breakthroughs and started well as Christian Purchase (24) edged Mohammed Danyaal to slip and Jack Paull (13) picked out midwicket off Ben Ellis (51-2).
But the ever-reliable Basil Akram found support from the recalled Charlie Sharland (33) in a stand of 47. Sharland edged Dent behind and South African pro Grant Thomson was run-out for 18, but Akram continued on his merry way to end 87 not out from 90 balls.
Callington are now third following Wadebridge’s 140-run success at Redruth.
Spinners Matt Lawrence and Matt Robins shared eight wickets as the Reds – in pursuit of a hefty 280 – were bundled out for just 139.
They were a decent position at 88-1 via Ellis Whiteford (28), Ethan Best (35) and Attyab Ahmad (28), but once the second wicket fell the Swans turned the screw with off-spinner Robins claiming 5-28 from his 10 overs. Left-armer Lawrence wasn’t far behind with 3-27.
Earlier, a fine collective effort led by half-centuries from openers Charlie McLachlan (51) and the fit-again Lachlan Crump (68) saw the Swans post 279-5.
That then allowed Matt Rowe (34), James Turpin (51) and Robins (31) to propel the North Cornwall side to a match-winning score. Pick of the home bowlers were skipper Liam Norwell (2-40) and Ellis Whiteford (1-33).
Werrington racked up a massive 335-4 at bottom side Grampound Road, led by the highest score of the season in the division from opener John Moon.
After sharing a patient opening stand with Adam Hodgson (18), his 158 from 147 balls contained 12 fours and four sixes as the Cornwall right-hander was joined by the in-form Mark Gribble for a partnership of 195 which ended with Gribble departing for 83 (nine fours, one six).
However that just added to the fuel as Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan walloped 29 from 12, followed by an unbeaten 23 from just seven balls from county skipper Paul Smith. Promising youngster Jake Harding-Byrne dismissed Moon and Dilshan late on for 3-41 from his six overs.
The Roadies were far from full strength and mustered just 186 all out in reply, only captain Tom Orpe (57) and Ravi Karunarathna (38) making much impression as all six visiting bowlers took wickets including braces for Sam Hockin (2-55), Mark Taskis (2-41) and Ben Smeeth (2-15).
It means with eight games remaining, just nine points separate Penzance and Werrington in fourth.
A remarkable fixture at St Austell saw the Saints lose by just one run to Helston who had been dismissed for 176 thanks to 35 from Lewis Stephens and twenties from Dan Jenkin (26), Jayden Mitchell (20) and Mark Jenkin (25). Gary Bone continued his fine campaign with 3-29 from his 10.
St Austell also lost wickets throughout and slipped to 141-8 which saw the spin trio of Stephens (2-29), Bryn Evans (2-27) and Harry Saunders (2-27) all impress.
But Andrew Libby (19) joined skipper Alex Bone and needed two off the final two balls.
Libby was caught for 19 and Bone, who made a fine 66, was run-out off the last to spark wild scenes from the away camp.
Camborne won a crucial home clash with St Just by four wickets.
The Cape Road side were restricted to 175-8 despite a patient 63 from Ellis May and chip-ins from Chamikara Edirisinghe (25) and Rhys Brownfield (22) as Dinuka Dilshan (2-22) and Alfie Macdonald (3-37) shared five wickets.
Camborne got off to a good start via Dilshan (32) and the patient Matt Hewitt (36 off 102), and although the visitors turned the screw through Edirisinghe (2-19) and skipper Gareth May (2-13), Scott Kellow (17) joined man-of-the-match Macdonald (41no) to move the hosts 25 points clear of the sole relegation spot.
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