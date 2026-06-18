CALLINGTON director of cricket Joe White hailed the Greens’ fightback as ‘outstanding’ as the East Cornwall side reached the 2026 Hawkey Cup final with a three-wicket success at Werrington on Tuesday night.
Cally headed to Ladycross to face their ECB Cornwall Premier League rivals and were up against it at 0-2 in the first over in pursuit of 190, but pro Chris Dent’s scintillating 115 ensured a comfortable success to set up a showdown with either holders Wadebridge or St Austell who meet on Wednesday evening following last night’s postponement.
Reflecting on the victory, which White sealed with a six and a four off exciting youngster Sam Smeeth, the wicketkeeper said: “Tuesday night was an excellent game of cricket and we were delighted to come out on the right side of the result, but it was definitely not our best performance as I don’t feel we bowled as well as we could have.
“With the short boundary on one side, we needed to be smarter with our plans and we were hit to that boundary far too often. I would have liked to have seen us execute our plans better.
“That said, it was crucial to dismiss John Moon early as he is in good form, so to pick him up the first was a big moment. The way we finished with the ball was also important. In the final five overs we kept it fairly tight and managed to restrict them to 189 and we thought anything under 200 was slightly below par given the wicket and the short boundary.
“Our chase got off to the worst possible start, losing two wickets in the opening over. However, the character we showed to fight back was outstanding. To come through the powerplay scoring at ten an over put us back in a strong position and gave us real momentum.”
Dent’s knock, which contained eight fours and 10 massive sixes was key, and White hailed the former Gloucestershire skipper.
He said: “Denty’s innings was truly remarkable. It was not reckless hitting. He was smart, calculated and picked the right balls and bowlers to attack. More importantly, he executed his plans brilliantly. Scoring 115 from just 52 balls is always going to be something special, and I am sure the supporters thoroughly enjoyed watching it, as did we!”
Callington are also top of the league after seven games, winning five as well as an abandonment and rain off.
White continued: “Overall, it has been a superb start to the season for us, but it is important that we do not get carried away. Being unbeaten in the league and reaching a cup final was always an objective, but we have to keep taking each game as it comes and continue giving 100 per cent if we want the results to keep coming.
“However, the playing and coaching group we’ve got is unbelievable this year. The atmosphere around the club is second to none and there is a real togetherness throughout the squad. Long may that continue for the rest of the season.”
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