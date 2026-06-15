Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Six and Seven East round-up – Saturday, June 13
SALTASH Seconds’ promotion hopes took a blow on Saturday as they were comfortably beaten by their St Neot counterparts at Wenmouth.
The home side won the toss on a damp pitch and bowled well to restrict the Ashes to just 109-7 from their 40 overs.
Earlier, Michael Drown (3-15 off 10) and Arthur Fox (3-30 off 10) did the damage in a running total of 42-5, however skipper Duncan Nobes (47no) and Curtis Barlow (25) dug in.
But with the surface getting better and needing less than three to the over, St Neot cruised to a seven-wicket success in the 31st over despite 2-28 from Andy Dore.
Ted Dyer was 48 not out as the hosts moved up to fifth, one point behind the Ashes who are just eight adrift of second-placed South Petherwin twos.
Both teams are in action again this Saturday with Saltash hosting bottom side Grampound Road Thirds, while St Neot are on their travels to their Bude counterparts. Both games get underway at 1pm.
Luckett Thirds headed to league leaders Buckland Monachorum in Division Seven East, and although they await their first win of the season on the field, they continue to show signs of improvement.
Opening bowlers Keira De Villiers (2-23 off 10) and Korben Rogers (2-37 off 5) both did well – while four others, Dave Colwill, Lewis Sample, Liam Jasper and Oliver Evetts – each took a wicket in Buckland’s 161 all out.
Luckett needed a big score from skipper Martin Budge, and although he made a patient 28, they were dismissed for just 103 despite Rogers’ unbeaten 18 and 14 from Josh Sample.
Elsewhere in the division, Tideford Seconds’ clash at Foxhole was cancelled, while Menheniot-Looe Thirds conceded their trip to their Roche counterparts.
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